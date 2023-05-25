Colleague comes into office just to steal parking space - do similar workers get along more?

A ‘petty’ worker decided to seek revenge on a colleague she doesn’t like after being accused of stealing her parking spot.

The disgruntled employee took to Reddit to air her complaints about the co-worker who claimed she had taken her spot in the car park, despite there being no assigned parking.

This angry worker explains she doesn’t like her co-worker, calling them ‘A’ in the post, for multiple reasons including doing ‘bare minimum’ on the team, leaving work for her sister, who also works for the company, and taking credit for her sister’s work.

As a result, the ‘petty’ worker made it her mission to turn up to work early to purposefully park there to aggravate her colleague.

Shaping Your Organisational Culture: Top 10 Leadership Assessment Trends In today's fast-paced business world, effective leadership is critical to building a strong organisational culture that drives results. In this piece, we will explore the top 10 assessment trends that are helping. From data-driven insights to fostering open communication, we'll delve into how these trends are being used by successful leaders to identify areas for improvement and drive positive change. Download the guide to understand how leaders are creating engaged, high-performing teams, and how you can harness the power of cultural assessments to transform your organisation. You will benefit from this guide, by understanding: How to build a strong organisational culture that drives business results

How to identify areas for improvement, foster open communication, and create a more engaged workforce

How to adopt effective leadership approaches that can help you create a positive and inclusive workplace culture

How to ensure that the new hire shares the same core values and principles as the organisation, which helps in building a strong and cohesive team. Show more Show less Download Whitepaper

“My sister tells me about A's plan to leave even earlier the next day. So I leave earlier too lol,” the post reads. “The next day I got there at 5:40am. I don't mind leaving earlier because there is less traffic."

The post then went on to describe how when given the opportunity to work from home, the ‘petty’ worker purposefully chose the same day as 'A' so that she could maintain taking her parking spot.

The post continued: "I was told I could choose any days I wanted. At this point, A was also able to work from home for a few days as well. So, what did I do? I asked my sister which days A comes into the office. I made those my office days too lol. And if I need to be late for an appointment, I now schedule it in the morning on one of A’s work-from-home days."

Differences: A recipe for confrontation?

Employee spats are unavoidable. Arguably, people tend to get along more when they see eye-to-eye, have things in common, and share similar experiences. In some industries, this naturally happens as workers will be interested in, and be passionate about, the same things anyway.

For example, people working for a charity are likely to feel united around their motivation for the issue they're tackling or embody the same values as a result of entering into the sector. It makes sense that the more similar values employees have, the more likely they are to get along. But what does this say about diversity in the workplace? Can more diversity in a company lead to internal conflict?

In a study, 50% of workers said that diverse working environments cause conflict, as disagreements arise when different perspectives and backgrounds come together.

Despite this, research also shows that despite increasing the likelihood for conflict, diversity increases the possibility for innovation and business success.

Plus, workers don’t necessarily need to be similar to get along. Instilling respect and a healthy work culture, as well as having a thorough recruitment process which makes sure candidates are appropriate for roles, can be more important in reducing conflict than diversity factors.

Additionally, whatever background an employee comes from doesn’t necessarily define anything about their personality, or whether they will see eye-to-eye with workers with a similar life-experience. Research indicates that the most important aspect of navigating potential conflict in a diverse team, and utilising its benefits, is an effective leader.

To sum up, diversity does bring about increased opportunity for conflict in the workplace, but it also brings about unparalleled business success. As a result, it all comes down to the way managers and leaders decide to navigate this. Managers can dampen the likelihood for diversity conflicts by including a few things in their managing framework, this includes using inclusive language, having regular check-ins with team members, acknowledging cultural and religious holidays and making their team a safe space for healthy dialogue.