Will Apple's new VR headset revolutionise L&D? Perhaps...

According to numerous reports, trendsetting tech giant Apple is just weeks away from release its much anticipated (the product has allegedly been in production for over 20 years) VR headset.

The headset, according to leaks from Macrumours, will feature the ability to view both virtual reality, and augmented reality.

If you’re wondering what Apple’s upcoming release has to do with the world of work, the answer lies in the future of learning and development. The release is largely worthy of discussion because for many years, VR has been an option for workplace training.