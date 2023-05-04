Recommended

Whilst the term has caused uproar and debate for years, it's recently come into the spotlight again due to Uber suspending its D&I chief, following criticism from employees. The workforce raised concerns after a Zoom session named ‘Don’t Call Me Karen’ was held, which aimed to highlight the experiences of white women at the company.
Workers, particularly from black and hispanic backgrounds, said the session focused too much on the issues that impact white women as a result of the slang name, as opposed to the challenges faced by people of colour because of white privilege.
Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.