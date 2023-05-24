First AI employee revealed - will workers have freed up time to upskill?

Avery Ingram, the first AI employee, has entered the UK job market. Different to generative AI, this robot can work in a self-sufficient way, picking up tasks on her own, in a way far more efficient than a regular worker.

Developed by Hull-based tech company February, Avery can work on up to 20,000 projects all at once and handle more than 20 tickets a day compared to a regular human worker who can only work on 3.

Unlike us mere mortals, Avery doesn’t require breaks or annual leave, and she doesn’t make mistakes either. As far as excellent employees go, it doesn’t get better than Avery, and many businesses will be happy to know that she’s available to hire – as she can work for hundreds of firms all at once.

This new development is the UK’s first AI employee, meaning that she is a part of a team much like a regular worker, and can autonomously decide what tasks need doing and complete them.

In addition to being the first robot team member, Avery is also the UK’s first AI software developer, and was created using OpenAI’s Codex technology, to work in the same team as human developers – many of whom have reported that she is a great colleague as she does boring tasks, allowing the rest of the team to focus on more pressing duties.

Upskilling with AI in mind

Most technologists claim that AI won’t outright replace jobs but will instead augment them, but with the possibility of robots joining businesses as autonomous staff members, many firms will be wondering how this is going to impact workforce skills.

David Blake, CEO of Degreed and BookClub suggests that employers would be right in using any time freed up by AI to upskill workers in skills that are going to be valuable in the future – which will likely ease the minds of workers during this unnerving transition. He comments: “The advent of AI like Avery Ingram and ChatGPT are changing the way we work and, therefore, raising many questions for business and HR leaders who are left wondering how this changes workforce skills.

“Some workers will feel uneasy with the growing list of things that AI can do. Doubling down on upskilling and reskilling them will help put their minds at ease while preparing them for the opportunities that AI will offer. Indeed, with the potential time savings created as AI takes on manually intensive work, people may have more capacity for upskilling. That can only be a good thing, with the average employee right now only spending 24 minutes a week learning. With the half-life of skills ever-decreasing, any time saved at work that can then be used for learning will help to keep workers’ skills more up-to-date."

Because AI is replacing the hard skills associated with job roles, it will be important for L&D to have a focus on skills needed to integrate with AI and those skills which AI won't be able to replicate. Blake continues: “Now, we all know that automation is not going to take our jobs, but it will evolve them. We will have more time to focus on uniquely human things, like relationship building and deep strategic thinking. L&D teams need to upskill their people with this in mind. The technical, hard skills you’re building right now, have a rapidly dwindling half-life. Whereas the power skills you develop will help your workforce move from role to role and adapt to the rising prevalence of AI in their lives.”