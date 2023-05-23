Workers sacked after including gender pronouns in their email signatures

A pair of university employees were sacked after refusing to remove gender pronouns from their email signatures.

Houghton University, a Christian higher education facility in New York, has come under fire after dismissing Raegan Zelaya and Shua Wilmot, two residence hall directors who used ‘she/her’ and ‘he/him’ identifiers in their respective emails.

In the dismissal letter to Zelaya, which has been widely circulated online, the school said it had sacked her “as a result of your refusal to remove pronouns in your email signature”.

A spokesperson for the university told The New York Times that the organisation “has never terminated an employment relationship based solely on the use of pronouns in staff email signatures,” explaining: “Over the past years, we’ve required anything extraneous be removed from email signatures, including Scripture quotes.”

“It is pretty standard industry practice ... to include your pronouns in your email signature,” Zelaya said in a recent video explaining her and Wilmot’s decision.

She continued: “It’s professional courtesy I can offer, and it’s a way I can show care and dignity for others.”

Wilmot added: “Calling people by the name they like to be called, using the pronouns that they use, that’s just a way to dignify them and humanise them.

“By normalising the visibility of pronouns in an email signature, I can play a small role... in empowering others to also share their pronouns in an email signature, thus it normalises a less emotional laborious way for gender-expansive people to out themselves.”

Houghton University is affiliated with the Wesleyan Church, which teaches that “gender confusion and dysphoria are ultimately the biological, psychological, social and spiritual consequences of the human race’s fallen condition”.

In a recent Facebook post, Wilmot also defended his decision, saying: “If any of you are ever in a position where you believe your employer is asking you to do something unjust or unethical, please reach out to me and others for encouragement and empowerment.”

In a response, university president Wayne D Lewis Jr said: “While we require that all Houghton employees be active Christians, our employees come from a range of Christian traditions.

“We do, however, require as a condition of employment that all employees be respectful of the positions, doctrine, and beliefs of the university. However, Houghton unapologetically privileges an orthodox Christian worldview, rooted in the Wesleyan theological tradition. At the time of their appointment and again annually, every Houghton employee affirms his or her understanding of and agreement to these commitments.”