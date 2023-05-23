Uber suspends D&I chief over sessions about white women stereotypes

Uber has suspended its diversity and inclusion chief over controversy around a Zoom session entitled ‘Don’t Call Me Karen’, which focused on the experiences of white women in the context of the slang word.

The session was a part of a series of conversations called ‘Moving Forward’, overlooked by the D&I chief Bo Young Lee, focusing on race, gender, identity and class – and highlighted the experiences of a small group of women leaders.

‘Karen’ has been used online as a slang word to represent an obnoxious, angry woman – typically white and middle-aged – who uses their entitlement and privilege to be demanding or critical. A key feature of the ‘Karen’ stereotype is that they weaponise their privilege against people of colour specifically.

Often, videos depicting a ‘Karen’ shows her making unreasonable complaints to managers of businesses, or against black people for minor or non-existent incidents.

Lee's suspension followed growing discontent amongst Uber employees, many of whom come from ethnically diverse backgrounds. In 2022, 46.5% of Uber’s US employees identified as Hispanic, Black or Asian, while 38% of its employees were women.

Reportedly, Black and Hispanic workers felt the session focused too much on the issues around using the word ‘Karen’ as opposed to the harms inflicted on people of colour by white people. While in a follow-up meeting, some workers reportedly felt their concerns weren’t being listened to, and instead Lee lectured them about their negative response to the initial session.

In an internal Slack message, a black female employee said: “I think when people are called Karens it’s implied that this is someone that has little empathy to others or is bothered by minorities others that don’t look like them. Like, why can’t bad behavior not be called out?”

Lee was the taxi-hailing app’s first diversity and inclusion chief when she joined the company in 2018. Prior to this, Uber had faced a series of sexism, harassment and sexual discrimination charges, for which the company’s current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, was tasked with getting the firm back into shape.

The implications of ‘Karen’

The use of the word ‘Karen’ cropped up on social media around 2018, when countless videos surfaced of white, middle-aged women calling police against black people for minor or fictitious offenses. As a result, the name has become a staple in the US for black people to satirise the racial oppression they face.

Although it started as a meme, the political charge behind the word has left Uber workers feeling the ‘Don’t Call Me Karen’ session only related to the ‘struggles’ of white women and disregarded the racial and social bias embedded in the slang word.

Despite this, many people say use of 'Karen' to describe a certain demographic is ageist and sexist. This is because women have historically been labelled as ‘crazy’ or ‘over-demanding’ if expressing grievances – with women, particularly of an older age, expected to have characteristics of being docile and submissive.

Shereen Daniels, CEO and founder of HR rewired, an anti-racism HR advisory firm, says it's important for companies to be elevating the voices of those impacted the most by discrimination: “Should we be holding multiple spaces for a variety of conversations? Absolutely - but too many companies that run sessions or interventions on racism or racial equity over-index on making sure those people who are the least impacted feel the most comfortable, seen and heard - often to the detriment of racialised employees.

“We should be exploring the role white women play in perpetuating and upholding systemic racism and white supremacy. It is critical that we do this because history (and our present) have shown that women aren't off the hook just because we are impacted by patriarchy. However, I've yet to see or hear of any one organisation that has managed to hold constructive spaces for these deep and nuanced conversations in a business setting. It takes a deep level of expertise, care, and intentionality to make sure the right conditions are created to ensure that the people most impacted will not be further harmed - either directly or indirectly."