Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
4 mins read

Jeremy Hunt | The chancellor is wrong about remote work, but his insight does have poignant lessons

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
The chancellor is wrong about remote work, but his insight does have poignant lessons

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week publicly stated that the ‘default’ location for work to take place should be in an office – not remotely.

Hunt believes that, whilst remote working had produced ‘exciting opportunities’, the move away from a centralised office structure has contributed to a loss of creativity and a lower output.

"I worry about the loss of creativity when people are permanently working from home and not having those water cooler moments, where they bounce ideas off each other," he stated, as reported by the BBC. "I think that's why businesses are saying they want people back unless there's a reason."

You've read 12% of the article so far, subscribe to continue reading - plus lots more!

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£150 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

Channel 4 on nurturing its employee audience
Frontier Software
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inside the Brand | Channel 4 on nurturing its employee audience

  • Column
  • 8 mins read
How to see the signs of burnout in yourself, and what to do about it
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Who helps HR? | How to see the signs of burnout in yourself, and what to do about it

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
Twitter suffers major source code leak - was an ex-employee behind it?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

More trouble for Elon | Twitter suffers major source code leak - was an ex-employee behind it?

  • News
  • 4 mins read
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni