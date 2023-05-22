The chancellor is wrong about remote work, but his insight does have poignant lessons

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week publicly stated that the ‘default’ location for work to take place should be in an office – not remotely.

Hunt believes that, whilst remote working had produced ‘exciting opportunities’, the move away from a centralised office structure has contributed to a loss of creativity and a lower output.

"I worry about the loss of creativity when people are permanently working from home and not having those water cooler moments, where they bounce ideas off each other," he stated, as reported by the BBC. "I think that's why businesses are saying they want people back unless there's a reason."