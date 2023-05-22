Gary Neville bites back at junior Sky Sports employee - can workers scrutinise those at the top?

Gary Neville called out a Sky Sports employee for criticising his opinion on Twitter, asking the user to ‘tag me in’ the post if he works for the sports broadcasting company.

The football pundit, who is a presenter on Sky Sports, hit back at a junior assistant producer after he criticised a prediction made by Neville earlier in the season that the football team Man City weren’t at their best.

The junior producer, Connor Humm’s tweet read: "Gary Neville said Manchester City weren’t at their usual level this season. They’re about to surpass his club's greatest ever season and do it in a far more impressive way."

In retaliation, the pundit and ex-Man United star responded: "You okay? They weren’t at their usual level. What a weird point to make. Tag me in by the way if you work at Sky. Don’t be shy."

Another user got involved in the conversation, saying it was strange for Neville to be “biting back” as early as 5:38am to a tweet he wasn’t tagged in, and defended the producer, saying: “mentioning Connor's place of work is pretty wild."

"Biting (really). Wild (hardly). 5.38 (it’s when I get up). It came up on my for you function! As did your reply!!

“If he works at Sky then tag me in. Easy for people to have a little dig at me but not ok for me to go back?"

As a result, Connor Humm reportedly deleted his Twitter account. Considering the huge amount of influence Neville has in the sports sector and at Sky Sports, should he have been so openly denouncing a junior employee? Should Humm have been openly disagreeing with someone at his own organisation?

Employee spats

Employee disagreements are commonplace. Arguably, the reason Neville singled out this particular tweet was because it came from an employee at the company he represents. At a regular organisation, without figures in the spotlight, it probably wouldn’t be the best thing for employees to be openly scrutinising the opinions of executives or those with influence at the organisation.

But in the case of this scenario, the basis of Neville’s role is to give his informed perspective, which doesn’t represent the opinion of the entire company. So, maybe it shouldn’t be so bad that a fellow employee disagrees with him, especially considering the opinion-oriented culture of football.

Jim Moore, employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash, says that all employees should feel safe regardless of their position: “Criticism should always be done respectfully and in a constructive manner, especially when a junior employee challenges a senior colleague's position. Criticism can be valuable for driving innovation and improvement within a company, but it should be delivered tactfully. Encourage employees to focus on the ideas or proposals rather than attacking individuals personally.

“To help protect working relationships, HR departments should provide avenues for employees to discuss their concerns. Mediation is always preferable to a formal grievance, as it seeks to reconcile differences. Grievances always result in a winner and loser, which usually leaves someone feeling disgruntled.

“It is the responsibility of senior management and HR professionals to foster a culture where all employees feel safe and respected, regardless of their position. Senior colleagues should be open to receiving feedback and be willing to consider alternative viewpoints. Good ideas should be able to survive a challenge! At the same time, junior employees should express their opinions professionally and constructively.

How do you deal with it?

Conflicts between employees can be distressing for them and harmful to a business. Implementing positive techniques and strategies for workers to use to engage in healthy debate is crucial in cultivating a healthy culture. Richard Atherton, a partner at FirstHuman, says a big part of this is putting emphasis on employees being effective listeners.

He says: "By catching themselves in their internal dialogue, letting that go, then tuning in to what's going on 'underneath the underneath' for the other person, they can listen deeply to people. Not only does this free the leader in exploring more possible resolutions, but when people feel truly listened to and acknowledged, they often gain a new perspective on the conflict".