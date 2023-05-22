Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
4 mins read

'Start of a trend' | BT's 55,000 jobs cuts ahead of AI ramp-up causes concern for HR experts

BT's 55,000 jobs cuts ahead of AI ramp-up causes concern for HR experts

BT is to cut 55,000 jobs before the end of the decade - potentially over 40% of its workforce – and up to a fifth of these roles could be replaced with AI.

As per Reuters, the telecoms giant’s chief executive Philip Jansen said that after completing an ambitious national fibre network roll-out, digitising the way it worked, adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and simplifying its structure, BT would rely on a much smaller workforce and significantly reduced cost base by the end of the 2020s.

The BBC reported that around 10,000 of the axed jobs could be replaced with AI tech.

"New BT Group will be a leaner business with a brighter future," Jansen said.

The group's total number of workers would reduce from 130,000 to between 75,000 and 90,000 by its 2030 financial year at the latest, it said. Some 30,000 of its current employees are contractors.

Jansen said BT's ongoing job cuts would accelerate as it completes its fibre build and switches off 3G.

"It's a rolling programme (of cuts), but it's a five-to-seven-year landing zone," he told reporters.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the job cuts were "no surprise" given the coming changes in infrastructure and technology. Talks between BT and the CWU were necessary to ensure a smooth transition on that front said the union, adding that BT should aim to keep direct jobs and cut contractors.

"The introduction of new technologies across the company, along with the completion of the fibre infrastructure build replacing the copper network, was always going to result in less labour costs for the company in the coming years," a spokesperson for the union said.

BT’s AI move ‘concerning’

Stephen Woodhouse, senior associate solicitor in the employment team at Stephensons, commented: “This announcement from BT is concerning for all its employees and could unfortunately signals the start of a trend in companies cutting back on staff in favour of artificial intelligence.

“The numbers are, on the face of it, stark. However, it’s important to consider these are cuts being made over the next seven years.

Looking for more A large headcount isn't a sign of success anymore, and it's because of AI

“BT may consider incentivising staff to take voluntary redundancy by offering enhanced packages. This would come at significant cost but avoid the potential backlash prompted by compulsory redundancies.

“If the company embarks on a full compulsory redundancy process, they will need to consult fully with staff members on a collective and individual basis. A failure to do so would risk BT facing thousands of Employment Tribunal claims.”

Is swapping workers for AI a wise move?

While AI technologies do have the potential to drastically transform the world of business, CEO and co-founder of Factorial believes to deliver significant impact companies will always require human skill, knowledge, and empathy – capabilities that AI (at least currently) does not have.

Jordi Romero, Founder and CEO at Factorial, explained to HR Grapevine why it’s crucial that businesses intersect the unique capabilities of both AI and HR to deliver significant, positive impact.

“While AI technologies are nothing new, ChapGPT’s rapidly growing popularity, due to its high-performance level and wide range of applications, looks set to transform the world of business,” said Romero.

“The AI Assistant market is now poised for record growth in 2023 as more companies than ever recognise its competitive advantage and flock in droves. We are truly on the brink of a new tech revolution.

“This is particularly true for the world of HR, where HR managers now have the power to quickly and easily improve the way they manage everything from staff retention to career development and recruitment.

“ChatGPT has shown the enormous potential for these technologies to not just drive efficiencies and streamline operations, but also impact other considerations such as removing barriers to progression; improving equality, diversity and inclusion efforts by ensuring a fairer and more level playing field; and personalising the employee experience to help every individual reach their full potential.”

Romero concluded: “Contrary to popular belief, the tech will also allow companies to focus more on people than process by freeing up valuable resources and time, giving HR managers the flexibility to shift attention to aspects such as brand development, embedding company values and goals, and boasting innovation. We believe the greatest is yet to come.”

