Worker under investigation as twin suspected of doing entrance exam

A worker is being investigated after he reportedly got his twin brother to attend a job entrance exam for his current role as the interview process was happening on the same day as another interview exam.

The worker had applied for two financial roles in Korea at the Bank of Korea (BOK) and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), when he found out that both exam days for the roles were at the exact same time.

Not wanting to miss either of the opportunities, the candidate asked his twin to do one of the exams, which consequently led to him getting the job his brother had tested for. As a result, both BOK and FSS have said they plan on taking ‘stern disciplinary’ measures depending on the outcome of the investigation.

In response to the news, many have cited Korea’s highly competitive job market as a reason for this candidate’s controversial move. As recent ONS numbers suggest, the UK is moving away from an employee-driven jobs market to a more competitive one where unemployment levels are likely to increase, are we going to see candidates turn to outlandish tactics to secure a job?

Outlandish tactics on the rise?

As job markets become more competitive for candidates, it’s likely that individuals will use everything in their arsenal to ensure they land an interview or receive that offer email. Some candidates have turned to ChatGPT, the AI platform, to assist them in their applications. This unconventional tactic is becoming so common that some organisations have urged candidates to avoid using the software or risk being emitted from the application process altogether.

The use of ChatGPT in job applications is becoming so common, that tools to find out whether applications are using the software have come into existence, and the likes of companies such as alternative banker Monzo have warned those applying for roles to steer clear of the technology. But many experts suggest that despite AI being useful in applying for roles, the robot’s responses are usually generic, and it may be obvious that a candidate has used this tech to help them.

Áine Fanning, Managing Director of Cpl’s Talent Evolution Group, explains: “The outputs ChatGPT generates, though often passable, tend to be generic. It lacks the unique spark that distinguishes exceptional candidates. There are also big issues with its depth of understanding. Ask ChatGPT to share genuine expertise on a niche topic and it will often get its facts wrong. Neither of these weaknesses bodes well for a job application.

“With that said, a little human help goes a long way. A human editing ChatGPT’s output could produce a better result than either one acting alone. As the technology improves, it’s even possible that the human element could fade away entirely.”

“This will vary depending on the recruiter they are working with and the company they are applying to. However, all applicants should be conscious that several tools exist for checking whether a given piece of text was generate by ChatGPT.”