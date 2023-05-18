Worker misinterpreted colleague's behaviour as sexual advances, tribunal hears

A worker sued her manager for sexual harassment after misinterpreting ‘XX’ marking a blank space in an email where he wanted more information as kisses.

The worker also thought question marks within the message were code for sexual advancements, resulting in her feeling “anxious and uncomfortable” at work.

Amongst the claims were accusations her boss was attempting to “chat her up” when on a business call by staring at her and running his hands through his hair, and thinking the acronym ‘ajg’ left by her boss in presentation files stood for ‘A Jumbo Genital’ – in the hearing, the manager said this was his initials which he left after files he had reviewed.

The worker took her employer to court for sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal after expressing the grievances to her boss and later resigning from the job – the judge ruled that these allegations were false.

At the employment tribunal, it was ruled that the worker had a “skewed perception of everyday events,” regularly misinterpreting “innocuous” interactions. The judge at the tribunal said the worker “interpreted entirely innocent work-related conduct, some of it accidental, as having a sinister intent.”

Workplace communication etiquette

This employment tribunal case is timely considering sexual harassment allegations that have come out in the public eye recently. This includes allegations at the business lobbying body CBI, where former and current employees spoke of systemic sexual misconduct throughout the organisation. In the past few days, sexual assault and harassment allegations have also come out against the former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, where ex-associates have accused him of abusing his power.

The fact that victims of harassment and assault feel empowered to bring light to what they’ve experienced is undoubtedly a positive thing. But is it important for firms to outline clear boundaries about how employees are expected to interact with one another to prevent the opportunity for misinterpretation?

There are infinite factors that influence the way colleagues interact and communicate with each other. Whether the firm is remote or not, the culture of the business, the size of the firm, if employees are friends outside of work, and the demographic of workers all have an impact on this communication.

It’s impossible to vet every single interaction that happens between colleagues, but clearly defining your company culture and the environment that workers communicate in can be important in establishing a ‘tone’ in which employees know how to communicate. Clearly defining your company etiquette can be useful in letting staff understand what expectations there are of them when interacting with colleagues.

Despite this, research suggests that almost 50% of employers have caught staff sending inappropriate messages to each other, including inappropriate images, negative comments about colleagues, and job applications to other employers.

“Your employees would have to be pretty brave to let any of these emails sit in their work inbox. In an increasingly digitalised world, we can’t afford to become complacent about what we’re sending over email. Professional conduct in the workplace is just as important online as it is offline,” explained Lee Biggins, Founder and CEO of CV-Library.

“No matter what industry your company operates in, you shouldn’t tolerate these emails as it reflects badly on your company,” Biggins continues. “Once an employee breaks your trust, issue a written warning and make it clear it can’t happen again. If it continues to happen, however, strict measures such as suspension or termination may be the only course of action.”