Bank of England economist sorry for 'accept being poorer' comments

The Bank of England's Chief Economist has apologised over "inflammatory" comments in which he suggested people should ‘accept being poorer’ amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Huw Pill told a podcast in April that businesses and individuals needed to accept that their earnings had fallen, sparking anger from many families struggling to buy food and pay bills.

Pill said: "Somehow in the UK, someone needs to accept that they're worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices, whether higher wages or passing energy costs through on to customers.

"What we're facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we're all worse off and we all have to take our share; to try and pass that cost onto one of our compatriots and saying: 'We'll be alright, but they will have to take our share too'.

"That pass-the-parcel game that's going on here, that game is one that's generating inflation, and that part of inflation can persist."

However, his remarks prompted criticism, including from his own boss. The Bank of England’s Governor Andrew Bailey criticised the way Pill expressed himself about the impact of high inflation on people with lower incomes and said the central bank understood the stress high prices were causing.

"We are very sensitive to the position of people, all people, but particularly people on lower incomes," Bailey said.

"I don't think Huw's choice of words was the right one in that sense. I have to be honest and I think he would agree with me."

2023 Menopause Support Checklist Did you know that providing effective menopause support can play a major role in achieving your DE&I, Gender Pay Gap, and retention goals? Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes, anxiety, night sweats, and brain fog can significantly impact your employees' productivity and wellbeing, leading to 10% of menopausal colleagues leaving your business. This free checklist will help ensure that you have all the necessary tools and resources to provide effective menopause support in 2023. To ensure your menopause support initiatives are effective, our clinical menopause specialists have created this menopause checklist for you to work through: Conduct a menopause survey to gather feedback from employees and managers Understand the impact of menopause on DE&I and employee retention Implement flexible work arrangements and provide access to resources and support Develop a menopause policy Provide training for line managers Attend HR-focused events or seminars on menopause See what expert strategies are used by the UK’s leading employers are doing to provide personalised menopause support, and learn from their approach Show more Show less Download Checklist

Pill himself has now issued a statement following the backlash, saying: "If I had the chance again to use different words I would use somewhat different words to describe the challenges we all face."

He added: "Although we have some difficult messages to bring. I will try and bring those messages in a way that is perhaps less inflammatory than maybe I managed in the past."

Financial stress is hindering your workforce

It would behove many HR leaders to realise the impact that financial stress can have on the workforce, for recent reports reveal that almost half of employers (46%) believe financial pressures are one of the main external factors affecting employee underperformance.

The survey conducted by employment law and HR consultancy firm, WorkNest, has also revealed that homeworking (17%), childcare responsibilities (14%), and time management (13%) were also cited as key factors affecting employee performance.

The survey also found that mental health and work-related stress were significant internal drivers of underperformance, with almost a third of employers (30%) identifying it as a cause for concern. In addition, ineffective leadership (28%), poor conduct (20%), and lack of formal training (15%) were uncovered as additional factors affecting employee performance.

“Employers must recognise that financial pressures due to the rising cost of living are now a major factor in employee underperformance,” said Danielle Scott, Employment Law Adviser and Solicitor at WorkNest. “By prioritising open communication and building relationships with their employees, employers can identify and address the real issues that impact their team’s performance, ultimately improving productivity and reducing the risk of grievances and absenteeism.”

Where challenges exist, employers also expressed concern about their line managers’ ability to handle conversations about underperformance, with 27% reporting they had provided inadequate training. If mishandled, the impact can be significant, with 25% of employers finding that grievances crop up out of the blue or see an increase in sickness absence.

Scott added: “With over a quarter of line managers struggling to handle conversations about underperformance, employers must take action by providing them with training and guidance on how to address these situations.

"Conversations can be awkward if they don’t know how to approach them. By having regular reviews with an employee on performance management, line managers can increase employee engagement and motivation as well as provide clarity on individual and team objectives. Line managers also have an opportunity to identify training gaps and development opportunities through regular conversations for those team members that might require extra support.”