A UK worker has spent a week in Marbella without needing to take any annual leave.

The London-based employee went to visit a colleague who is based many miles away in Spain, the two were able to work together in-person instead of virtually, enjoying heat waves instead of rainy days.

The employees’ company, a digital PR firm, has a policy of allowing staff to work from anywhere in the world, giving the workers the opportunity to do their working days from an apartment balcony overlooking a beach. The two workers, Amy and Olivia, both 27, said their lunch breaks were filled with a quick swim, while in the evening they would go out for drinks.

The opportunity for remote workers to work hundreds of miles away from where their company is based has risen significantly since the pandemic, when most employers realised they could trust their workforce to be just as efficient and productive as when working in an office.

Is the ‘work from anywhere’ model on the rise?

With a policy that states staff can work from anywhere in the world, companies can save on office costs, expand their talent pool without having to worry about visa or immigration concerns, and potentially greater levels of productivity, because this policy can lead to better work-life balance and employee wellbeing.

Despite this, a work from anywhere model can leave workers feeling isolated if they can’t see their team or manager in-person often, or ever, and the spreading of workers across different countries can make businesses more vulnerable to cyber-attacks and data breaches – we know that these have been on the rise since remote work has become more prominent.

Yet, it’s not surprising that as this model has become more common, it has also become a basic requirement for many Gen Z and millennial workers who joined the jobs market in the midst of this new world of work. Studies show that giving workers the opportunity to decide for themselves whether they want to work where the company is based or work elsewhere increases the likelihood of better work.

A 2015 study found that when workers chose policies associated with remote work, their productivity rose by 13%. When nine months later the same employees were given the opportunity to work from home or return to the office, those who chose to continue to work from home saw another increase in productivity – making their overall productivity 22% higher than when they started the experiment. This indicates that more than just working from home itself, being given the freedom and opportunity to choose for themselves is a factor in increasing productivity.