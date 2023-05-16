Employee sparks debate by putting a padlock on their milk

Office kitchens are spaces where employees can relax, eat food and catch up with one another. Sometimes they convert into meeting areas and often they become alternative settings for Christmas or leaving parties. But they can occasionally be spaces for conflict if workers take items, particularly out of fridges, that don’t belong to them.

For years, we’ve known the act of labelling milk with your name in hopes colleagues don’t use it up, but have you ever seen a carton of milk literally put under lock and key? Well, employee has gone to such lengths to stop colleagues from consuming their milk by putting a padlock on it. As a result, an image of the chained carton ended up on Reddit with the caption: “Peak pettiness or justifiable security?”

In response, users shared their thoughts with many agreeing that the padlock was a justifiable move. One user said: “100 percent justifiable. People will drink right out of your milk container, and no one respects other people’s items in the communal fridge. I haven’t used the communal fridge in 20 years.”

A different user said: “The company should just buy communal milk that everyone can use.”

While another wrote: “It seems like such an easy thing for the company just to buy the milk for everyone to share. That always worked for us, and when I worked in the public sector, at most, each group organised it, so the fridge wasn’t just milk. This all looks so painful.” Clearly, this can be a strangely divisive subject.

It’s not that surprising considering companies providing a lack of amenities, that may help employees feel more comfortable or do their jobs better, can lead to tension or inequality amongst workers in the same organisation.

Do companies need to provide all amenities?

Offices have changed significantly over the past 50 years. We’ve said goodbye to corporate cookie-cutter spaces built for high intensity work and welcomed dynamic work areas that acknowledge productivity is fostered by fun and rest.

So, it makes sense that so many companies invest into providing sufficient amenities for their workers. Many businesses these days have cupboards stocked full of free snacks in their offices, while others have beer taps for those Friday night work drinks. In a survey from Staples, half of workers said their office space has a “direct link to their performance and therefore self-worth”. Of course, remote work has changed the impact of physical work spaces on employees, but amenities and perks still play a part in employee experience.

All of these can attract talent and increase productivity at work. However, when basic amenities, such as milk for tea and alcohol at work parties, aren’t provided by an employer, this could have some negative consequences.

When workers have to pay out of their own pocket for things that are associated with work, this can lead to noticeable inequality or unfairness. If some employees have less money than others, they might not be able to pay for as many work drinks and might have to leave the party early, compromising them building relationships and potentially their professional progression. Providing amenities may seem like a luxury for some employers, but realistically it contributes to business productivity, and not providing this can lead to inequity.