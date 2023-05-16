IBM worker off sick for 15 years sued firm for not giving him a pay rise

An IBM worker on sick leave for 15 years has failed in his argument that the firm acted discriminatory for not giving him a pay rise during his absence.

Ian Clifford claimed he was the victim of disability discrimination by the tech giant because his salary had not been increased since he was last able to work in 2008.

Clifford, who was an IT specialist before taking long-term sick leave, has earned more than £54,000 a year since taking long-term sick leave, but argued this figure was “not generous enough” and had lost a lot of value due to inflation.

But the claims were thrown out by an employment judge, who ruled Clifford’s sick pay has been “very substantial”.

The tribunal heard Clifford, who had been in his role since 200 (first at a different firm which was later acquired by IBM) went on sick leave in September 2008, initially on mental health grounds, but he was later diagnosed with stage four leukaemia in 2012. He remained off work until 2013, when he raised a grievance about not receiving a pay rise.

According to the legal proceedings, the firm reached an agreement with Clifford to place him on the company’s disability plan, which would pay him the £54k figure each year until he reached 65 years old – a figure which would total more than £1.5million.

However, in recent months, with the cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation, Clifford was of the view that the “value of the payments would soon wither”.

But Employment Judge Paul Housego ruled that Clifford had not been treated unfavourably and, rather, would still be considered to have a ‘very substantial benefit’ even if he was to receive half of the current £54,000 yearly sick pay.

“That active employees may get pay rises, but inactive employees do not, is a difference, but is not, in my judgement, a detriment caused by something arising from disability,” the judge ruled.

“The complaint is in fact that the benefit of being an inactive employee on the Plan is not generous enough, because the payments have been at a fixed level since April 6, 2013, now 10 years, and may remain so.

“The claim is that the absence of increase in salary is disability discrimination because it is less favourable treatment than afforded those not disabled.

“This contention is not sustainable because only the disabled can benefit from the plan. It is not disability discrimination that the Plan is not even more generous.

“Even if the value of the £50,000 a year halved over 30 years, it is still a very substantial benefit.

“It is more favourable treatment, not less.”

UK sick leave hits highest rate in almost 20 years

The average worker was off 5.7 days due to sickness in 2022, the highest rate since 2004, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS said sick leave last year equated to 185.6 million working days being lost, or 2.6% of working hours, an increase from 2.2% the previous year.

Amongst respondents, 30% said their absence was down to minor illnesses such as flu, diarrhoea, coughs and colds while 23.8% cited their absence was due to “other conditions.”

Men had an absence rate of 2.2% while women had a slightly higher rate of 3.2%. A high proportion of sick leavers were those above the age of 50. Catherine Foot, director at think tank Phoenix Insights, said that sick leave is particularly concerning for workers this age.

She says: “This paints a worrying picture as people in their 50s and 60s out of work due to sickness or disability are most at risk of financial vulnerability later in life.

“The average wealth among 50-64 year-olds driven out of work due to ill health is just £57,000, less than 5% the wealth of those who chose to retire, and well below what is needed for a decent standard of living in retirement. It‘s critical this group is supported back into employment if they are able to return, or they could find themselves running out of money later in life.”