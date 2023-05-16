Google accused of illegally hoarding job candidates' personal info for years

Google may have broken both UK and EU data laws by holding onto the personal information of job candidates which should have been deleted.

According to reports in Fortune, the tech giant is under investigation from both the Information Commissioner’s Office in the UK and Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, following complaints from a whistleblower who alleges that Google’s gHire recruitment system held onto personal details including names, phone numbers, emails, and CVs from applicants in the EU and UK from as far back as 2011.

If true, this means Google has failed to comply with GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) which requires confidential and personal data to be erased as quickly as possible and within a maximum of one year.

A Google spokesperson told Fortune: “We have tight policies, processes, and access restrictions to protect the privacy of applicants and candidates, which are in line with laws, including the GDPR.

“Like most companies, we continuously update our internal processes and systems as laws change.

“We only retain specific information on job candidates for a limited amount of time, which is an industry practice—and only for candidates who applied to a role at Google, who were referred for a role by a Googler, or who a recruiter believed might be a strong fit for a role based on their public job profile.”

GDPR - an explainer

If a company as large as Google, with almost unlimited access to IT and legal experts at its disposal, can allegedly fall foul of GDPR laws, then it can most certainly happen to any business.

Bruce Penson, the managing director of cyber security and IT support company Pro Drive IT, provides us with a quick refresher course on how GDPR has changed in the UK since the Data Protection Act of 2018.

GDPR is a framework in European Union (EU) law designed to standardise data privacy laws across EU member countries in Europe, regulating how businesses share information and improving protection for consumers. This mutually agreed legislation came into play in 2018 to replace previous data protection rules across the continent, which had existed long before data was created and shared at the scale it is today.

On the same day in 2018, the UK government published a new Data Protection Act (DPA) — a legal framework governing personal data and the flow of information in the United Kingdom. Like the EU GDPR, this law updated the existing Data Protection Act of 1998 and came into effect on 28 May 2018.

What’s the purpose of GDPR?

According to GDPR laws, all organisations that process personal data must comply with data protection legislation, regardless of their size.

Simply put, personal information is any information that someone could use to identify a living person, including names, email and home addresses, identification numbers and IP addresses.

GDPR and the DPA 2018 state that organisations must have a clear purpose for collecting personal information and allow individuals to review, amend or challenge data processing practices. Furthermore, businesses must implement appropriate security measures to mitigate against cyber attacks and data misuse and disclose any security incidents involving customer data.

The size of a business will determine the extent of its GDPR obligations. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), responsible for upholding information rights in the public interest, may grant exemptions case-by-case. Exemption from GDPR is dependent on a company’s ability to prove that compliance with UK GDPR will prevent, seriously impair or prejudice the achievement of processing purposes. However, businesses shouldn’t routinely rely on exemptions.

Failure to comply with GDPR can increase a company’s risk of experiencing a data breach and the reputational and financial damage that follows. What’s more, it can lead to hefty compliance fines. So, it’s in business leaders’ best interest to ensure they achieve and retain GDPR compliance for their organisation.

Why should businesses stay up to date with UK GDPR?

As the needs and demands of the digital world continue to evolve, legislation concerning data protection is constantly changing.

The ICO regularly publishes updated guidance for various data protection applications, as controllers and processors manage ever-increasing volumes of personal information.

For example, the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR), which also sit alongside the DPA 2018 and UK GDPR and give people specific privacy rights concerning electronic communications, were amended six times between 2004 and 2018.

In the EU, the PECR directive was due to be replaced by the ePrivacy Regulation (ePR) in 2018 — an update intended to clarify how website operators should handle the use of cookies and complement GDPR. However, the implementation of this regulation has been delayed and isn’t expected to come into force before 2023.

It’s not yet known whether the UK will fully implement the ePR's requirements. Still, as UK companies are likely to continue doing business in EU countries, this legislation may impact UK businesses. So, understanding and following UK GDPR and DPA rules are crucial for any business that handles personal data.

For professional services industries such as accountancy, finance and law that regularly deal with large volumes of sensitive data, the risk and cost of a cyber attack are high. Solicitors and accountancy firms are likely to be considered ‘controllers’ of data; they’re responsible for determining how and why personal data is processed.

As such, it’s recommended that businesses seek the advice and support of a GDPR consultant that can make organisations aware of the latest legislation and ensure they are meeting their obligations under new laws.