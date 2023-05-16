Apprenticeships could be the key to the talent wars, so start using them

In 2022, a study by Survation on behalf of London First, found that a massive 48% of businesses have returned unspent apprenticeship levy funding. That’s the equivalent of around £2billion in unutilised funds.

It’s a shocking number, and in an age where the talent market is at its most volatile, it’s also unacceptable.

Let’s not mince words – it’s getting harder and harder to justify the traditional route of further education for workers. Whilst university remains a generally viable route to employment, it’s a costly and time-consuming process that drastically limits the length and breadth of talent in the market thats essentially based on who can afford it and who cannot.

Many leaders - including our new monarch King Charles, who has been an outspoken advocate of apprenticeships since the inception of the Prince’s Trust – have publicly endorsed investing further in alternative routes to employment. And for good reason.

When taking on apprentices, businesses have a fresh pool of untapped talent, eagerly poised to learn from their peers and craft a new career. Upon completion of an apprenticeship programme, the organisation essentially has their pick of the bunch, creating the start of a pipeline that could benefit the business for years to come.

Apprenticeships can garner amazing results. Pimlico Plummers’ Charlie Mullins, London Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate Switch CEO Andy Palmer and yes, even iconic chef Gordon Ramsay are all products of the apprenticeship process.

Yet, it seems that the lack of investment into such schemes could well be a matter of short sightedness on the part of businesses. Only 35% of organisations have a formalised succession planning process for critical roles according to LinkedIn data.

With competitors vying to tempt top talent, can your business really afford to find itself to drastically lacking in personnel?

Yes, there are some hurdles to jump over before a scheme can truly get under way. It can take up to nine months to get a full apprenticeship scheme up and running. Access to funding is also a laborious process to traverse.

However, the benefits to your business of having a flourishing, and largely subsidised, apprenticeship scheme are huge. If you do one thing today to ensure that the future of your talent is secure, read the Government’s resources for starting an apprenticeship scheme, and see if it’s the right move for you.