Ex-worker returns laptop in Gucci bag so boss doesn't think she's 'screwed without the job'

A company's former employee has gone viral on TikTok after returning a work laptop in a paper Gucci bag to insinuate that she isn’t “screwed without the job” after being made redundant.

After being let go, the ex-employee known as @champagneanddividends on the social media site posted a video of her putting the company Macbook in the designer shopping bag with the caption: “Sending my work laptop back in a Gucci bag after being made redundant so they don’t know I’m screwed without the job...stay classy friends.”

The viral ‘TikToker’ explained the designer shopping bag wasn’t from something she had purchased and had come from a prize her partner had won.

The video was met with much praise from users for the move, some even saying she should have kept the laptop as pay back for being let go.

Some users expressed that they would do the same thing, and another user expressed doing something similar after being let go to give the impression they were fine with leaving, saying: “They laid me off one time, I donate to that NGO every year so they don’t think I died because of loss of job.”

Significant layoffs have been occurring in a variety of sectors mainly because of increased economic strain. Major tech companies have famously laid off hundreds of thousands of employees in a bid to streamline their workforce and save money.

The weaponisation of TikTok

TikTok has become a space where disgruntled workers have been able to share their feelings, including grievances, towards former employers. Earlier this year, a video from a former TikTok worker who had been laid off went viral on the social media platform after jokingly inviting users to join her in stealing the company’s assets.

This is a part of a wider trend dubbed ‘quittok’, whereby workers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, utilise TikTok and other social media platforms to express feelings towards a former employer, or an interesting way they’ve left a job.

It’s important for HR professionals to consider the implications this kind of publicity could have for their company. Even if the business doesn’t have a negative company culture, workers can become sour if they feel they’ve been wrongfully or unfairly let go and take to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

With redundancies rising at a quick pace, we are more likely to see this phenomenon develop, making it important for employers to know how to let go of workers in a way that makes them feel continually supported and less likely to smear the business' image.