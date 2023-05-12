Talking conflict resolution with David Liddle

This week, we’re heading full-tilt into a divisive conversation about conflict resolution. We live in an age of seemingly constant strike action. People expect drastically different things from their employers, and opening up a dialogue between the two is essential.

That’s why, on this week’s HR Grapevine podcast, we’re speaking to David Liddle, CEO of the TCM Group, and a conflict resolution lifer, with decades of hard-honed experience under his belt. Listen in as David explains all you’ve ever wanted to know about conflict resolution.