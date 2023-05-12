Employee sacked for lying about failed maths GCSE during recruitment process

A police officer has been sacked after bosses discovered he had lied about failing his maths GCSE and failing to pass an equivalent exam after his recruitment.

PC Kye Smith was dismissed from Devon and Cornwall Police after a disciplinary hearing found he had listed holding a C grade on his application to join the force in May 2019, which was false.

In November of the year, Smith was informed he had failed his Maths Function Level 2 - a government backed maths course equivalent to a GCSE maths pass grade. PC Smith challenged this and as a result, was provided with all his results including his GCSEs.

The disciplinary hearing stated that, as part of the application to join the police, Smith signed a declaration agreeing to inform the recruitment officer of any change in circumstances. At this time, Smith should have provided the information that he had not passed his Level 2 Maths and that he had provided incorrect GSCE results.

Smith was asked by a Devon and Cornwall Recruitment Officer to supply his Maths Level 2 Certificate, but instead emailed part of the table he had received, suggesting that he had completed the course.

According to the disciplinary documents, Smith was chased for over two years to provide his Maths Level 2 Qualification, but he stated that he believed he held his Maths Level 2 Qualification.

In April 2022, he informed his inspector that he had failed and intended to re-take the qualification.

However, superiors found that Smith’s conduct had fallen below the standards of professional behaviour namely honesty and integrity, and he has now been dismissed from the police force.

"This was not a one-off, nor a minor error of judgement. PC Smith had multiple opportunities to correct this matter and chose not to do so,” Chief Constable Will Kerr wrote in his disciplinary statement.

“During that protracted period, he remained a serving police officer drawing a salary from the public purse for a role he knew he was not fully qualified to have.”

Kerr went on: "The public deserve higher standards than this. PC Smith’s actions have, with repeated failure to admit that he did not hold a maths GCSE qualification at Grade C, fallen seriously short of the required standards of professional behaviour.

"My determination is that this conduct amounts to Gross Misconduct and that the behaviour was over such a protracted period of time that this warrants consideration of dismissal."

Smith was dismissed without notice.

The ethics of lying on your CV

Embellishing your aptitude for a role is something a lot of people do. A study from YouGov found that 10% of Brits admitted to having lied on their CV at some point in their careers.

The results show that, first and foremost, education and qualifications are the most likely parts of a CV to be embellished, with four in ten (40%) résumé embellishers having fibbed about this.

Other common CV lies included how long Brits had spent in a job (35%) and their level of experience (30%). People who worry about not sounding interesting enough in the “personal interests” section of their résumé should note that this too was a fairly common fabrication, with three in ten (29%) CV liars admitting to making up hobbies.

Career coach Matt Somers said: “Just don’t do it. Ever. Rather than wonder if you can get away with a small lie on this CV or that online application, just resolve never to lie. That way you’re never under pressure at an interview to remember what you lied about, interviews are stressful enough as it is!”

Unfortunately, making some false claims in the recruitment process may be a necessary evil for some.

HR Grapevine previously reported on the case of a UK worker who claimed he was rejected from more than 100 jobs before finally securing job interviews... after he began using a British-sounding name on his applications.

Thiago Carmo, a Brazilian man who lives in Scotland on a visa scheme, claimed he had unsuccessfully applied for more than 100 jobs, receiving nothing but automated rejection messages despite holding two degrees AND a Master’s. However, he reportedly received a wealth of interest from hiring firms once he started going by James Carr on his applications.

Carmo’s case shows that calls from the likes of Somers to 'just don’t lie' on your CV isn’t always practical - the current bog-standard hiring process means some jobseekers will instinctively feel the need to embellish or conceal parts of their CV in order to get noticed.

However, anyone considering stretching the truth a little further should reconsider, for a landmark ruling made in 2022 means that employees caught lying about their qualifications or salaries on their CVs could be made to pay back their employers.

That announcement came at the conclusion of a major legal case surrounding Jon Andrewes, a former builder and probation officer who landed a job as Chief Executive Officer of a hospice by falsely claiming he had a PhD and an MBA. In reality, a Higher Education Certificate in Social Work was the highest qualification he actually held.

The Supreme Court has ruled that CV fraudsters like Andrewes could be subject to a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act. So if you pad out your CV, you could in theory be prosecuted for fraud and have to pay back a chunk of your salary.