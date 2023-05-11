Why have some brands been allowed to hire only 'good-looking' people?

Any Millennial or Gen Z will know the name Abercrombie & Fitch.

A clothing brand defined by its all-American ‘preppy’ look and made famous for having shirtless men outside its stores, A&F was more than a brand, it was a lifestyle. It became the accepted beauty standard of a generation centered around Eurocentric, white features and thin body types.

One of the company’s defining elements was its hiring of only ‘good looking’ employees that preserved its exclusionary image. A weakened brand today, these ideals don’t align with the concerns of young people now, and Netflix produced a documentary last year about the rise and fall of the once sought-after brand.