John Lewis boss survives staff's no confidence vote amid employee-ownership controversy

John Lewis’ chair Dame Sharon White has survived a no confidence vote amid considerations to alter the company’s long-standing employee ownership model.

The company’s partnership council, consisting of 61 staff members, voted in the business' biannual meeting on whether they have confidence in the chair’s decisions in the past year, which she lost.

They also voted on if they have confidence in her leading the business going forward – for this vote, White won a majority.

The outcome of these votes, which were both not enforceable, indicate the uncertain internal state of the company which revealed losses of £234m earlier this year. It also reveals a level of employee dissatisfaction following a year of losses and no staff bonuses.

As a result, the current chair has come under scrutiny for her efforts to save the business and raise £2bn of investment, including selling part of the business and consequently losing its 100% employee-owned model.

Despite this, White has said that John Lewis Partnership, which includes Waitrose, will always be employee owned, even if the business receives external investment. "The John Lewis Partnership will always be an employee-owned business. No ifs or buts," White said to the council.

"Our model is the very reason I joined the partnership because I believe profoundly in an approach of kinder capitalism in the 21st century," she continued.

The council meeting also revealed that the employee-owned business could venture into the “build to rent” property business to diversify its revenue model, and that if the business couldn’t fund itself then it would consider seeking investment from external investors.

Despite the vote being non-binding, this clear indication that employees aren’t happy with decisions made by the chair may leave White wounded and could have implications for the business moving forward.

Despite this, the council’s president Chris Earnshaw said they are looking forward to boost John Lewis’ growth along with the chair. He said: "The council, chairman and board will continue to work together to ensure the long-term success of the partnership and our employee-owned model."