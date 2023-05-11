Finance giant to pay £171m to settle 13-year-long gender bias claims

Goldman Sachs will pay the equivalent of almost £170million to settle a class action lawsuit over alleged widespread bias against women in pay and promotions, ending one of the highest-profile lawsuits claiming unequal treatment of women on Wall Street.

As reported by Reuters, the $215m USD settlement (£170.7million at the time of publication) covers about 2,887 current and former female vice presidents and associates who worked in investment banking, investment management and securities. Goldman denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

The resolution averts a trial that was scheduled to begin in June in the nearly 13-year-old case.

"Everybody is feeling very happy and proud of this settlement - we worked so extremely hard to get here," said Anne Shaver, a partner at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein representing the plaintiffs. "It will inspire other people to step up."

Each claimant could be in line to receive an average of about $47,000 (£37,386) after deducting legal fees and costs.

The company had been sued in 2010, when former executives Cristina Chen-Oster and Shanna Orlich accused the bank of denying them equal pay and promotions because of their gender.

"This settlement will help the women I had in mind when I filed the case," Orlich said in a statement. The settlement also calls for Goldman to hire independent experts to analyse its gender pay gaps and performance evaluation processes.

In 2020, the bank said it aimed for 40% of vice presidents to be women within five years. 29% of its current partners and managing directors are women.

Jacqueline Arthur, the firm’s head of HR, said: "Goldman Sachs is proud of its long record of promoting and advancing women and remains committed to ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace."

Disrupting sexism in the workplace

According to PEW Research Centre data, more than 42% of women have experienced discrimination based on gender at work, whilst the same amount believes they’ve been turned down for a job for this reason. A worrying 23% have been told that they are incompetent based on their gender alone, and ten per cent stated that managers have refused to promote them for the same reason.

Thom Dennis, CEO of culture and leadership specialists, Serenity in Leadership, explains: “Despite seemingly significant progress in terms of women in the workplace, sexist discrimination is still rife.

“The 2022 gender equality report from Randstad surveyed 6,000 workers across construction, education, healthcare and technology in the UK. 72% of female respondents said they encountered inappropriate behaviour from their male counterparts, and 73% stated that their employers were not providing enough support for female employees dealing with menopause. 96% of women felt that having a female manager would either maintain or improve their working day.

“Another research poll published by Samsung Newsroom revealed the prevalence of gender-biased language and stereotypes in professional settings with women nearly three times more likely (42%) to be asked to make the tea than men (16%) and almost three times more likely (43%) to be the recipient of a sexist joke than their male counterparts (15%). 40% have experienced gender-biased language in meetings and 30% during interviews, and 19% said they did not have the confidence to challenge or report gender-biased behaviour at work, despite wanting to.”

Dennis adds: “Whilst these figures compellingly show the need for change, we need more than 50% of the population to be on board to make further progress. It will only be when men challenge the discriminatory behaviour of other men and also ask for equal rights and pay for women, that gender barriers at work will begin to crumble. Following the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements women are justifiably more passionate about the cause but respecting that the time for change is now will encourage action today.”