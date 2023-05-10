Firms urged to cut down on booze at parties amid misconduct scandals

Businesses are being urged to curb the amount of alcohol served at work events, after a new survey shed light on the number of employees acting inappropriately towards colleagues.

The warning from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) coincides with the release of a new poll suggesting a third of managers have witnessed harassment or inappropriate behaviour at work parties.

The survey, which gathered the thoughts of more than 1,000 managers across the UK, was seen exclusively by the BBC and found that almost one in three managers (29%) report that they have witnessed inappropriate behaviour. 33% percent of women said they had seen this type of behaviour, whereas just over a quarter (26%) of men said the same.

Two fifths of respondents (42%) said work parties should be organised around activities that don't involve alcohol.

The CMI’s chief executive, Ann Francke, told the BBC that colleague parties are "a great team building opportunity" but that alcohol "doesn't need to be the main event".

Francke said bosses should consider alternatives to the traditional drinks-focussed work events, such as “adding additional activities alongside alcohol, limiting the amount of drinks available per person or ensuring that people who are drinking too much are prevented from acting inappropriately towards others."

Boozy behaviour in the spotlight

The CMI’s findings could hardly be timelier, with recent business pages being filled with news of inappropriate behaviour and allegations of crimes being committed at booze-fuelled work events.

The most prominent headlines have focussed on senior employees at the Confederation of British Industry, who have been accused of perpetuating a toxic culture rife with sexual harassment and drug usage.

Several women have come forward with allegations against senior figures within the CBI, including an allegation of rape at a staff party.

The women, who either worked at the CBI recently or are still employed there, made several accusations including:

An attempted sexual assault by a manager at a staff boat party.

A manager propositioning female colleagues after pushing them to drink more alcohol at a company event.

‘Widespread use’ of cocaine at official CBI events.

More recently, a drunk police inspector was sacked after making inappropriate comments about a colleague’s breasts, before touching another co-worker's leg without consent while at a leaving party.

Inspector Simon Gee of Cumbria Police was dismissed after a disciplinary panel heard that he made suggestive comments to several female colleagues that had the potential to “seriously harm [the constabulary’s] efforts to become a truly inclusive and diverse employer”.

The panel heard that off-duty officers including Gee had gathered at a pub in Lancaster one afternoon in September 2021, and that Gee had already been drinking on his way to the pub. The occasion was a leaving do for an officer who was transferring to another police force.

Keep a close eye on alcohol consumption

It’s important to ensure alcohol consumption doesn’t get out of control at work events.

Below, the team at employment law & HR experts Work Nest outline several easy ways firms can negate the risks of any alcohol-fuelled bad behaviour from employees:

Restrict the number of free alcoholic drinks. An open bar, while likely to go down a storm, can send the wrong message to employees.

Ask management to go easy. Line managers can play an important role in setting a good example for others and keeping their team in check.

Remind employees of your drug and alcohol policy ahead of time. Keep in mind that employees probably don’t look at this often, so don’t expect them to have your rules fresh in their minds.

Make it clear to staff prior to the event that drunk or disorderly behaviour will not be tolerated and may lead to disciplinary action. In some cases, alcohol-fuelled behaviour may be treated as a gross misconduct offence, which may result in dismissal without notice.

Work Nest also advises that, as some workers may be under the legal drinking age and others may not drink, companies should also ensure there’s plenty of water and soft drinks available.