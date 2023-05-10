B-corp status - future of business or greenwashing?

Take a cursory glance over the website of any ethically-conscious company, and you might well come across a proudly-displayed ‘Certified B Corporation’ logo. It may not seem like much, but for firms that have opted to make environmental and social governance a core priority, that logo means an awful lot.

Essentially, B Corps are businesses that reach the highest standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Ben & Jerry’s, TOMs, The Body Shop, Gousto and Aesop are just some of the household names that you may recognise who proudly sport the certification.

Being a B Corp is a badge of honour, and it’s undoubtedly seen as a positive in a society that places a huge onus on environmental sustainability. It’s also worth considering that both the workforce and the public increasingly expect the organisations they work for and frequent to uphold a stringent standard of ethics.

A massive 88% of consumers will be more loyal to a company that supports social or environmental issues, according to Cone Communications data, whilst NASDAQ data recently found that investments in to ESG strategies grew 42% from 2018 to 2020.

Yes, in 2023, being green is big business. Yet, whereas once, organisations investing in reducing their environmental footprint was more of a passion project, many organisations that want to cater to the progressively more environmentally-conscious general public (and workforce) simply don’t really have a choice anymore.

That begs the question, is going after a B Corp certification really a matter of ethics, or a PR exercise? This seems to be a bone of contention among some who originally championed the movement.

Erinch Sahan, former chief executive of the World Fair Trade Organization and expert in B Corps recently noted that there’s far more of an emphasis on within the movement of not simply accrediting firms who already meet gold standard, but actively targeting bigger organisations who commit eco-sins, and encouraging them to be, as he puts it, ‘less bad’.

It’s this direction that, Sahan noted in a recent FT interview, could be perpetuating cases of ‘greenwashing’. The phrase, for those not in the know, essentially refers to businesses doing a little and shouting about it a lot.

“When you tell everyone you’re now a B Corp, people expect that you really do prioritise people and planet. But that’s not necessarily the case,” he noted.

It’s inevitable that, much like every other social directive that become ubiquitous, the rising tide of ESG consciousness will lead to hangers on, or those who only follow suit for the clout. However, when we come to answering the question we’ve set out here – is B Corp certification the future, or greenwashing – the answer is really…both.

And what’s perhaps more surprising is that we don’t think that’s a bad thing. Yes, ideally all organisations would appreciate the magnitude of ESG, or what it can do for their business and culture, yet even people jumping on the bandwagon to be able to shout about it are inevitably going to end up being more environmentally sound as a result.

It’s tantamount to doing the right thing, but for the wrong reasons. So yes, B Corp certification means a lot. It’s a weighted accolade. And that isn’t going to change any time soon. However, so long as some good comes from its popularity, does it really matter if the intent behind it is genuine?

We’d love to know your thoughts...