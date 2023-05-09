IBM boss suggests firm's HR roles could be replaced with AI

Nearly 8,000 roles at IBM, including many HR functions, look set to be replaced by AI in the next few years, according to the firm’s chief.

CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg News that the firm expects to pause hiring for new roles, alongside plans to replace roughly 7,800 jobs with AI systems.

Hiring specifically for back-office functions such as HR will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said, adding that 30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automations in five years.

IBM told Bloomberg that the reduction could include not employees who leave the company, keeping redundancies to a minimum.

"I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period”, Krishna told the publication.

Employees concerned about losing their jobs to AI

The leap forward in AI technology has for months been the subject of divisive discussion among professionals.

Whilst tools such as ChatGPT are pushing the boundaries of technology’s place in society, the ramifications for the future of human-centric jobs remains largely unknown. And whilst experts have insisted that such tools are there to assist humans, not replace them, it seems that a huge portion of the workforce simply don’t believe this to be true.

In fact, a massive 42% of professionals believe that AI will replace jobs in their area of work, according to data from AtlasVPN.

It’s true that AI tools already help automate tasks, collect and analyse data, create graphic designs, or handle basic customer queries, yet many fear that the ability to scour masses of data at lightning speed and process it into reports or event copy will effectively make humans redundant.

It’s not just the average worker who has shared anxieties around AI’s future. Elon Musk – Tesla CEO and OpenAI co-founder – alongside a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, are calling for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Clearly, the concern of 42% of the workforce isn’t for nothing.

However, it must be noted that a similar percentage (39%) of people disagree that AI will overtake their work. Some jobs still require a physical intervention of a person and, at the moment, cannot be replaced by AI.

Nearly a fifth (19%) of professionals also felt neutral about AI replacing them in their work. Yet, some people may not be fully aware of the extent to which AI could automate their tasks.

A further two-thirds (67%) of people feel optimistic about the benefits AI can bring to society. In addition, 60% of respondents express excitement about AI technology.