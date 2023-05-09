Co-op doubles bereavement leave in 'market leading' move

The Co-op has announced it will be doubling its paid leave for bereaved staff from five to ten days, in a move described as a ‘market-leading policy.’

The implementation will mean that 57,000 Co-op workers can take up to ten days paid leave when someone close to them dies or becomes seriously ill. This is up from five days, giving managers more flexibility in giving out more paid leave if they feel it’s necessary.

UK workers are entitled to time off if someone close to them dies or is seriously unwell, but it is up to employers to decide how much time an employee gets off, and there is no legal right for a worker to be paid for this time off.

A ‘market-leading’ move

The self-proclaimed ‘market-leading’ policy, because it’s available to all staff from their first day of employment, is yet another rule introduced by the Co-op to create a better workplace for employees and increase its competitive appeal against other retailers. Last year, the Co-op introduced paid time off for staff attending appointments related to fertility treatments.

“The announcement of a new flexible compassionate leave policy at the Co-op suggests a welcome change in the way organisations handle bereavement,” says Dr Elizabeth Houldsworth, Associate Professor of Leadership, Organisation and Behaviour at Henley Business School. “With the exception of parental bereavement, where parents lose a child under 18, there is no standard practice in terms of how organisations handle compassionate leave.”

“Given the increased drive towards flexible working within organisations and efforts to attract and re-train talented employees, surely building a reputation as a compassionate and flexible employer is one way in which HR professionals can differentiate their total reward package for prospective and current staff.”

As the job market becomes more employee-driven, compassionate leave that makes workers feel supported without any expectation to return to work for up to ten days is likely to attract talent and paint the Co-op brand in a good light. Grief is one of the hardest things anyone is faced with in their life, the way that businesses approach this can be extremely meaningful and memorable to workers.

Houldsworth continues: “As one colleague once told me: ‘I had to take sudden compassionate leave 11 years ago and the company I worked for at the time told me to take as long as I needed, I went back after three weeks, no questions asked and full pay. Clearly, I’ve never forgotten the compassion I was shown.’”