You better know you'll be held accountable if you have a personal brand

Cultivating a personal brand is often associated with celebrities or social media influencers, but as society moves towards more individuality and an emphasis on personal identity, the world of business also becomes a space for workers to craft their own identity.

LinkedIn isn’t a place only for professional networking, seeking opportunities to accelerate your company or sharing milestones in your career. Now, the site resembles that of Facebook or Twitter where users share more of themselves and their opinions, and knowingly or not are creating their own personal brand.

Opinions are important in making a personal brand unique and authentic. They’re what separates people and gives us individuality, and someone sharing the extremes of their perceived ‘good’ or ‘bad’ opinions is often what plummets them into fame or success.

But if you’re sharing your opinions as part of your brand, you have to act in-line with those perspectives. Because in society today, employees see through inauthenticity and will hold you to account if you don’t.

This has been evident in a recent saga involving American TV personality and talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who has come under scrutiny from employees and fans for not aligning his actions with his brand.

Amid strikes for more pay from workers in The Writers Guild of America, The Tonight Show star said he fully supports the striking writers, many of whom work on the show Fallon hosts. “I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, I support them all the way,” said Fallon, who appears charismatic and kind, to an interviewer at the Met Gala on Monday.

But despite verbally insinuating support, Fallon has reportedly not shown meaningful support and didn’t go to an important meeting about the striking writers. An employee who attended the meeting took to Twitter to share her discontent, saying: “He wasn’t even at the meeting this morning to tell us we won’t get paid after this week, @jimmyfallon please support your staff. Had fun bowling with ya last week, but a fun party won’t pay my rent.”

In response to the backlash, Fallon agreed to contribute to paying staff from his show out of his own pocket whilst the programme remains on hiatus due to the strikes. This is a sign of success for some of the striking workers but paints a clear picture that if you’re making yourself out to be a benevolent and reasonable leader and not living up to this title, you can be sure that you’re going to be held accountable for it.