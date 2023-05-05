Barclays banker felt pigeonholed as 'aggressive black man', lawsuit says

A Barclays vice president, one of three men suing the firm over alleged racial discrimination, says he felt pigeonholed as an "aggressive black man", a lawsuit has heard.

A trio, who are all of Cameroonian background, allege they have been bullied, harassed and denied promotion and appropriate support, in part because of their race. They are locked in a legal battle with the finance giant in a joint claim worth a combined £52.8million.

This week, the lawsuit heard from the final claimant, Christian Abanda Bella, a Barclays vice president and quantitative analyst who joined in 2017 but has been signed off work with depression since 2019.

The 41-year-old is seeking around £15million, alleging he felt ostracised after formally raising a series of concerns, that included worries about the bank's risk management models. The lawsuit heard he felt pigeonholed as an "aggressive black man" as a result of raising his concerns.

The second claimant, Louis Samnick, a former vice president who left the bank in 2021, also alleges he was victimised after raising concerns about models in a claim that including disability discrimination over anxiety and depression. He is seeking over £20million.

The third claimant, Henry-Serge Moune Nkeng, claims he faced a hostile work environment after sustaining a knee injury playing football in 2015 that led to a series of operations and left him feeling trapped and fearful for his job. The assistant vice president is claiming £17.88million pounds.

Barclays has declined to comment on the case but is defending itself against the claims.

The defence says Moune Nkeng had been selective with his evidence, misrepresented emails and that parts of his case were exaggerated in an attempt to "explain away" things that undermined his arguments.

Tackling racism in the workplace

As previously stated, Barclays denies the claims of racial discrimination, but regardless of the legal outcome, this lawsuit has already put the spotlight firmly back on the issue of tackling racism at work.

Despite an increase in conversations around racism, research shows that employees are still not comfortable having discussions around race at work. In 2021, the average comfort level was only 59/100 - a number that barely changed since 2018.

Perceptions of racism in the workplace also barely changed between 2018 and 2021. Last year, 88% of employees believed racism existed in their workplace, only rising by 2% from 2018 (86%).

The lack of progress becomes more concerning, however, when we look at the number of respondents that see racism as an issue. Three quarters (75%) of employees considered racism to be a problem in 2021 - again, a minor shift from 73% in 2018.

“We’ve not seen enough change since our previous research in 2018, despite the global conversations that have taken place since 2020. We are still as wary, if not apprehensive, about conversations around race as we ever were,” said Binna Kandola, OBE, Business Psychologist and Co-Founder, Pearn Kandola.

“If we are to make progress on race, it will be achieved by discussion. It’s time for us all to take a good, hard look at how we perceive racism at work, as well as inclusion as a whole, to ensure we are able to talk to one another in an environment of mutual respect.”

The law

The Equality Act 2010 mandates that no one should be discriminated against because of their race, but there is far more beyond legal parameters that HR must consider when it comes to discrimination and bias in the workplace.

As with discussions around racism, more needs to be done when it comes to taking action against racism at work. Worryingly, half of respondents reported that their organisation was not doing anything to promote racial equality in the workplace in 2021.

This lack of action is evident in the way employees respond to racism in the workplace. While 52% witnessed someone being racist in work last year, over a quarter (28%) took no action, with the most cited action being “I feared the consequences”. In addition, almost a third (31%) of white respondents selected “It wasn’t my business” as a reason for not taking action - rising by nearly 20% since 2018.

Kandola commented: “The fear of getting it wrong is hindering the fight against racism. We’re still seeing concerns in the workplace around how to challenge racist behaviour constructively and how colleagues will respond if challenged. Despite everything that has happened in the world over the past two years, we have a long way to go in making race a topic that is able to be discussed openly and empathetically.”

The action

Of the employees that said their organisation was actively promoting racial equality, education was the most frequently cited action.

Educational activities included: workshops, seminars and talks, and learning, training and development courses. Championing equality in the workplace, culture and communication, and changing internal policies and practices were also underlined as actions being rolled out in the workplace to promote racial equality.

“Education is a good place to start, but for organisations to create truly inclusive workplaces, we need to listen to the experiences of employees and implement actionable solutions,” said Kandola.

“This can include: recognising different experiences between racial groups, as well as differences within racial groups; skill development in creating environments of psychological safety; and having a clear dignity and respect at work policy. Ultimately, challenging racism is everyone’s business.”