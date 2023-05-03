Victory for employee who was refused WFH request during lockdown

A therapist who lost her job after insisting she worked from home during the pandemic has been awarded £42,000 by an employment tribunal.

Alison O’Mahony, a therapist at the Priory in Kent, said she had not wanted to risk her own health, or the health of others by working from the mental health facility when she felt her work could “absolutely” be done from home during lockdown.

The row unfolded shortly after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK’s first ever lockdown, as COVID-19 spread uncontrollably across the country. Official Government guidance at the time was that travelling to and from work was allowed, but only when the job could categorically not be done remotely.

In an email to her employer, O’Mahony wrote: “I remain of the view that I should not physically come into the Priory because I do not want to compromise either my health or others', nor go against the Government's legally-enforceable advice.”

O’Mahony already had a track record of conducting some private therapy sessions from her home, but as heard at an employment tribunal, she was told she had to work from the premises and that, should she refuse, her pay would be withheld and contact with patients would be prohibited.

She complained to the Health and Safety Executive [HSE] that some colleagues had contracted COVID after coming into work, including one she shared an office with – validating her concerns about going into work.

But grievances were not upheld and, after being threatened with disciplinary action, O'Mahony resigned from her job.

However, an employment tribunal ruled there were many flaws in the Priory’s grievance procedures and that O’Mahony was the victim of unfair dismissal.

Employment Judge Andrews ruled: “It is clear that the trigger - or last straw although it was never pleaded as such - was [Priory Healthcare Limited's] decision to bring disciplinary proceedings against her.

Delivering a Fulfilling Employee Experience:

Attracting & retaining talent through a more human connection For most candidates seeking a career, taking a job or not is rarely about the money. And, thanks to hybrid working, it’s not even about location. As talent becomes more difficult to attract and retain, software and technology become integral to building and maintaining company cultures that employees value. So, where to begin? Download this latest report to learn more about: The benefits of creating valuable employee experiences

The cost and implications of replacing disengaged employees

The surprising statistics that advocate for better employee experience Show more Show less Download Report

“However her resignation letter also referenced the overall conduct of the respondent towards her including the handling of her grievance, withholding her pay and her clinical supervision sessions all of which we have found to be breaches of the implied term.

“Although some of those breaches occurred some time before [her] resignation, in all the circumstances it cannot be said that she had affirmed the contract.

“She was very plainly, and at length, maintaining her position in respect of all these matters throughout the relevant period.”

O’Mahony was awarded £42,395 in compensation.