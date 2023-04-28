Employee blasts firm with ageism claims in scathing farewell email

A former employee of Australia’s ABC Radio National sent out an angry farewell email to existing workers claiming the company is institutionally ageist.

The disgruntled employee criticised Radio National (RN) for favouring older employees over younger ones, saying older colleagues benefitted from “winning the demographic lottery.”

A lack of career planning and ineffective performance reviews were also a part of the worker’s complaints, but a criticism of apparent favouritism towards older employees was the main theme trickled throughout the email.

“I used to laugh ironically to myself when feminist colleagues spoke about the glass ceiling for women,” read the email. “At RN there was a f***ing cement ceiling for anyone born after 1972.”

They also claimed older workers were likely to get paid £16,000-£24,000 more than younger workers, which they said made it difficult for those with lower salaries to be financially stable considering expenses in eastern Australia.

According to reports, ageism is most rampant in industries including finance, tech, marketing and advertising, and hospitality. Biases related to age can diminish a person’s self-esteem and prohibit their professional growth. This case is unique, as older employees are the ones who typically face ageism in the workplace.

Do younger or older people get it worse?

The value equated to someone dependent on their age is inextricably linked to questions about human existence. Biologically, humans value youth because it equates to health and reproduction. This translates into the man-made professional worlds we all operate in, and in a capitalist society, those who can perform labour most effectively are deemed most valuable.

For this reason, ageism has typically been associated with discrimination against older generations. But in the working world, the more experience you have in an industry the more valuable you tend to be, and those with more experience tend to be older. Which is why so many young people, despite having youth on their side, struggle to get their ‘foot through the door’ because of a lack of experience, illustrating ageism isn’t only faced by either younger or older people only.

A 2020 report from Centre for Ageing Better found that in the UK older workers are seen as having lower levels of performance, less ability to learn, and are more costly. The study concluded that as a country we have “pity and dislike” towards older generations as a societal burden and social media has a significant role in propagating this idea.

Anna Dixon, the group’s chief executive, told the Guardian: “Ageism, like any other form of prejudice, has a profound effect on our self-esteem, our wellbeing and the way we experience day-to-day life. The responses to the COVID-19 have thrown up serious questions about the way we think and talk about older people, and highlighted what an impact those attitudes can have.”

This report is particularly interesting when considering that 2022 saw a massive surge of retirees re-entering the workforce, aiding staff shortages across most sectors. This phenomenon allowed businesses to re-evaluate preconceived notions of older workers, and many realised that older workers bring much-needed experience if they've been in an industry for decades. Ideas about age in the workplace are certainly shifting and we may be seeing stereotypes being tackled for good.