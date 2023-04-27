The 'banter' excuse just keeps popping up in employment tribunals

Cases regarding workplace bullying disguised as friendly ‘banter’ continue to appear in employment tribunals, new research shows.

According to research carried out by employment law firm, GQ|Littler, 66 claims were raised in the past year where comments from employees considered to be “banter” could be classified as bullying or harassment, especially in the case of discriminatory jokes relating to race, gender, nationality, or sexual identity.

Some examples of cases where banter has sought to be used as a defence in the past year included:

Comments made implying that an employee of Asian ethnic descent had a bomb in his bag.

When an employee was putting on lipstick, her colleague is alleged to have said “you know what they say about red lipstick.” When asked “what do they say?” her colleague replied that prostitutes wear it.

One team member texted “Hey ppl tomorrow we have Jerk chicken or curry chicken … Lets bring carnival into the office”. Another team member responded “If we are bringing carnival into the office who is bringing the drugs and knives?” – this comment was directed towards an employee of Afro-Caribbean background

One employee expressed that they were looking for someone to clean their house and suggested that their Eastern European colleague do the job “as he knew they would be able to do that kind of job and do it properly”

As per previous years, there was mixed success in using ‘banter’ as a defence. Sometimes employers may successfully use ‘banter’ as a justification if it can be argued that the conduct wasn’t unwanted (e.g., if the alleged victim also joined in), that the behaviour was not related to a protected characteristic or that the conduct didn’t offend the alleged victim (or could not reasonably have offended them.

In order to help avoid harassment or bullying claims, employers need to ensure that humour doesn’t cross the line. In certain cases they may be held vicariously liable for harassment that occurs outside of the workplace or working hours, for example comments made on private messaging platforms.

Lisa Coleman, Senior Associate at GQ|Littler said: “Whilst humour in the workplace should be encouraged, employers should be taking active steps to foster a respectful and inclusive environment with clear boundaries.”

“It is often the case that what one person finds funny another might find offensive. However, to try and stay on the right side of the line, people should be mindful to keep jokes to those they are comfortable repeating and explaining if questioned about them, and avoid those which cross into offensive territory, especially those which relate to protected characteristics.”

Is it banter or bullying? The fine line that is affecting the British workplace

Law firm Irwin Mitchell recently conducted a nationally representative study into workplace behaviour and found that nearly a third of UK workers have experienced bullying thinly veiled as ‘banter’ by the perpetrators, a study has found.

After surveying 2,179 people, the firm found:

32% of the UK have experienced bullying disguised as banter

45-54 years olds are the most likely age group to have experienced this type of bullying

Workers in the North-West are the most likely to have experienced bullying disguised as banter (37%)

Over 35% of women in the UK workplace have experienced bullying disguised as banter

This poses serious concerns around whether employees can identify unlawful behaviour in the workplace which gives them the right to bring employment claims such as discrimination and constructive dismissal claims.

Deborah Casale employment partner at Irwin Mitchell had this to say about the findings: “There really is no excuse for treating employees in this way. Whilst some may consider banter to be light-hearted, making jokes at the expense of an employee or making inappropriate comments, can lead to staff feeling uncomfortable in the workplace and in the worst cases make them feel that they have no choice but to leave their position.

“If an employee is being made to feel they’re not wanted and resigns as a result of an employer’s behaviour, this could be considered ‘quiet firing.’

"This can form grounds for constructive dismissal if it breaches the implied term of trust and confidence in the employment relationship and the employee has more than two years of service. If the comments are discriminatory, two years of service are not required. Employees should be aware of their legal rights in these situations and should take advice at an early stage to protect their position – ideally before resigning. Likewise, employers should ensure that staff are properly trained as to what could constitute inappropriate behaviour.”