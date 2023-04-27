UK sick leave hits highest rate in almost 20 years

The average worker was off 5.7 days due to sickness in 2022, the highest rate since 2004, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS said sick leave last year equated to 185.6 million working days being lost, or 2.6% of working hours, an increase from 2.2% the previous year.

Amongst respondents, 30% said their absence was down to minor illnesses such as flu, diarrhoea, coughs and colds while 23.8% cited their absence was due to “other conditions.”

Men had an absence rate of 2.2% while women had a slightly higher rate of 3.2%. A high proportion of sick leavers were those above the age of 50. Catherine Foot, director at think tank Phoenix Insights, says that sick leave is particularly concerning for workers this age. She says: “This paints a worrying picture as people in their 50s and 60s out of work due to sickness or disability are most at risk of financial vulnerability later in life.

“The average wealth among 50-64 year olds driven out of work due to ill health is just £57,000, less than 5% the wealth of those who chose to retire, and well below what is needed for a decent standard of living in retirement. It‘s critical this group is supported back into employment if they are able to return, or they could find themselves running out of money later in life.”

Why are we sicker?

The ONS report suggests that minor illnesses, muscle pains, and mental health are all at the top of the list of reasons why people are taking more sick leave.

In 2021, mental health was the most common cause of absence from work, and it was found that 54% of those who took two or more periods of leave for mental health would end up leaving their jobs.

The recent figures show that respiratory illness has overtaken mental health problems, but COVID continues to be a main reason for leave.

We are still experiencing the after-effects of the pandemic, where many people developed illnesses over this period. The cultural shift in workers prioritising wellbeing could also mean that employees are more willing to take time off to look after themselves. Despite this, Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) eligibility means that many workers deny themselves sick leave, even when they need it.

Last week, former cabinet ministers Priti Patel and Sir Robert Buckland suggested changes to SSP which currently requires a worker to have been ill for 4 working days, be classed as an employee, and earn an average of £123 per week to receive sick pay.

Two million people aren’t eligible for sick pay, so many feel recent statistics aren’t a true representation of work sickness in the UK. Clare Lusted, Unum UK’s head of product proposition, says: “The proposed removal of the 3-day waiting period as suggested in last week’s joint statement from senior MPs Priti Patel and Sir Robert Buckland is welcome. However, SSP’s replacement rate remains low. It also doesn’t support people experiencing longer absences and has eligibility criteria we believe to be too narrow.

“Adopting a wider definition would encourage SMEs to invest more in their workforces and would complement our proposed SSP reforms. Combined, we feel these changes would better support employers to manage employee sickness absence, level up the health and wellbeing of Britain’s workers and contribute to the high-skilled growth our economy needs.

“Ensuring SSP kicks in from day one is only the first part of the discussion on how the system should be reformed more broadly.”