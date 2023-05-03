How to turn your pension scheme into an employee retention tool

This is likely where underperformance is indicated, particularly where this has been determined by an AI system. Employers need to ensure they verify any automated decision using AI before beginning any formal performance management process with employees, particularly as consistent performance issues may result in termination of employment.
Article 22 UK GDPR is also relevant in this instance – individuals have a right not to be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing, which produces legal or significant effects. Human verification is key. Employers will also need to ensure that employees are kept informed of the use of any AI decision making, ideally in the staff privacy notice.
Requirement to eliminate all bias
One key aspect of the Act is its approach to ethics, which demands that bias of any kind should be prevented from creeping into AI as a result of the data on which it is trained.
Employers will be well aware of their existing obligations, set out in the Equality Act, not to discriminate against individuals based on certain “protected characteristics” (such as age, gender or race) in any part of the recruitment process or employment relationship.
This concept is nothing new.
There can be severe consequences for employers who discriminate (directly or indirectly) against candidates or employees, including facing employment tribunal claims, which if successful, could lead to potentially uncapped damages.
The Act builds on this discrimination protection in existing employment law.
AI should not undermine efforts made over decades towards equality and fair treatment of all individuals. The Act requires providers of AI systems to look back at their tools and ensure the decision outputs are free from any bias – not just those relating to a protected characteristic. This has far-reaching consequences for providers of AI tools.
In a paper, professor of technology and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute, Sandra Wachter, points out that there are numerous algorithmic groups that AI tools have been using for some time to make important decisions, like who gets promoted, hired or fired, based on small patterns and correlations in similar attributes or behaviours.
The EU AI Act requires providers of AI technology to ensure that the risk of “biased outputs” is reduced for any and all characteristics - not just “protected” ones. It is easy to see how easily an organisation could fall foul of this requirement. For example, employer organisations who have developed sophisticated machine learning to analyse e.g. how quickly an employee packs boxes.
If the system “learns” that the slowest workers tend to be a certain gender, age or race – it may directly discriminate against those groups when dealing with those performance issues and subsequently discriminate against those groups for future hiring or promotion opportunities.
As a second example, there is AI use in online candidate tests. This could teach the AI to learn that the most spelling mistakes are made by individuals from a certain postcode or without a degree, and discriminate against those groups in the future. This is equally outlawed by the Act. Organisations must keep tabs on how and what their machines are learning, or risk non-compliance with the entire essence of the Act.
In summary
The Act is expected to lead the framework for the regulation of AI in and outside the EU.
While the UK has not proposed new legislation in AI yet, it has published a series of documents on AI, including the UK Government’s AI White Paper “A pro-innovation approach to AI regulation” which is open for consultation until 21st June 2023. There is also the ICO’s response to that paper and its own updated AI guidance. We expect the EU AI Act will likely have an influence on the route the UK take to legislating on AI.
Many organisations already use AI to recruit and monitor performance of employees. If caught by the extra-territorial reach provisions, these organisations will need to ensure their systems comply with the EU AI Act requirements and in particular remove any possible bias from its output, or risk how much of the €30m fine EU regulators will look to impose.
