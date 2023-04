The “IR35” off-payroll working rules are complicated, and many view the legislation as a complex administrative burden.

HR and employment lawyers are calling for reform and detailed clarification on employee/self-employed worker distinctions. In this video, HR Grapevine's Christopher Wilkins-Read talks to Dave Chaplin, CEO of tax compliance firm IR35 Shield – and a prolific campaigner and commentator on IR35 since its inception in 1999.