Employees are using ChatGPT to help them work multiple full-time jobs

By now, most of us have experimented with ChatGPT and tested the bounds of its capabilities, and this curiosity has naturally bled over into the workplace.

Debates are already raging over the generative AI platform’s role in our working lives, and concerns continue over how much ChatGPT should know. For example, The Economist Korea recently reported Samsung limited usage of ChatGPT in the workplace after employees input confidential company information into the system.

One example cited by the publication involved a worker inputting confidential source code into the chat function so that it could be checked for errors.

Another reportedly asked ChatGPT to optimise some further code, while a third is said to have asked the platform to turn a recording of an internal meeting into notes for a presentation.

But what about asking the platform to do another job entirely for you? That’s what some workers have admitted to doing in an interview with Vice.

“ChatGPT does like 80 percent of my job if I’m being honest” said Ben (a pseudonym, of course), who uses the system to hold down two jobs in the fintech marketing sector.

Ben told the publication he will use ChatGPT to help him write stories to market certain products.

He explained: “I can just tell it to create a story... and it just does it for me, based off the context that I gave it.”

He will then quickly run through the content that ChatGPT provides him, checking it for accuracy and errors.

Another Vice interviewee admitted using ChatGPT to help them hold down three full-time jobs at once, while a third described the platform as “the best assistant ever” for helping them run side hustles in digital marketing, while holding down a full-time job as a university lecturer here in the UK.

The rise of AI in the workplace

Unethical or genius? The debate about using ChatGPT to do most of your work for you won’t be ending anytime soon, but it’s important to remember that most people using generative AI at work aren’t doing so with the aim of doing less work, but rather to do better work.

Of 574 people polled by recruitment agency, Aspire, 45% thought ChatGPT and similar AI technology will help them perform their jobs better.

A further 11% believe that it will be a job creator, with new industries, services and products born as a result of its emergence.

15% find themselves on the fence, unsure of how it will affect the future of work – if at all.

Payroll: From back-office function to a strategic asset With greater business ambitions come greater expectations – there’s no such thing as ‘business as usual’ anymore. Our comprehensive research into payroll shows how this historically overlooked function has the potential to be the next big flag bearer of strategic innovation. ADP’s potential of payroll is a study into the performance, resilience and strategic contribution of payroll in today’s global business landscape, and how global payroll teams, systems and processes are evolving to meet the needs of modern organisations. Download the report to learn: The importance of payroll infrastructure in ensuring resilience to support business growth

Why now is the time to embed innovative technology to ease the admin burden

How payroll can help improve company wide efficiencies, benchmarking and central leadership Show more Show less Download Report

The remaining 29% are sceptical and think it will lead to job losses, with automation reducing the need for people to carry out the tasks it performs.

Commenting on the findings, Terry Payne, Global MD of Aspire, said: “These findings spell good news, given the increasing importance of AI and smart technologies like ChatGPT in business.

“It shows how open people are to the idea of innovative technologies which, in many cases, present opportunities – whether that’s opportunities to save time by automating tasks or creating new industries, products and, as a result, jobs.

“Of course, there’s some concern about jobs being replaced by technology. But let’s not forget, ChatGPT isn’t the first potentially game-changing platform.

“Many of these innovations have and will continue to unlock smarter, better ways of working and should, in my opinion, be welcomed.”