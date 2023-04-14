Samsung worker fed company secrets to ChatGPT so it could make a presentation

Samsung has reportedly limited usage of ChatGPT in the workplace after employees input confidential company information into the system.

The Economist Korea reports that three separate cases have occurred in which Samsung employees fed sensitive information to the AI-powered chat platform.

One example cited by the publication involved a worker inputting confidential source code into the chat function so that it could be checked for errors.

Another reportedly asked ChatGPT to optimise some further code, while a third is said to have asked the platform to turn a recording of an internal meeting into notes for a presentation.

For context, ChatGPT retains information it has been provided and uses this to improve its own responses. Therefore, all data and information reportedly submitted by Samsung staff will, in theory, be known by ChatGPT forever.

Samsung has now taken action by heavily limiting the amount of information its employees can send to ChatGPT, and is investigating the people involved in the leak.

It is also thought to be considering building its own AI chat platform to avoid repeat incidents.

The rise and risks of ChatGPT

The remarkable rise of ChatGPT has raised important questions about the future of work. And, much like those employees at Samsung who hoped the AI could aid their work, the majority of workers believe this technology and others like it are a force for good.

Around 45% of 574 people polled by recruitment agency, Aspire, think ChatGPT and similar AI technology will help them perform their jobs better.

A further 11% believe that it will be a job creator, with new industries, services and products born as a result of its emergence.

15% find themselves on the fence, unsure of how it will affect the future of work – if at all.

Delivering a Fulfilling Employee Experience:

Attracting & retaining talent through a more human connection For most candidates seeking a career, taking a job or not is rarely about the money. And, thanks to hybrid working, it’s not even about location. As talent becomes more difficult to attract and retain, software and technology become integral to building and maintaining company cultures that employees value. So, where to begin? Download this latest report to learn more about: The benefits of creating valuable employee experiences

The cost and implications of replacing disengaged employees

The surprising statistics that advocate for better employee experience Show more Show less Download Report

The remaining 29% are sceptical and think it will lead to job losses, with automation reducing the need for people to carry out the tasks it performs.

In January alone, ChatGPT received over 672m website visits – a 3572% rise from November, when the platform was officially launched. OpenAI, the firm behind the tool, is worth a reported $29billion.

Commenting on the findings, Terry Payne, Global MD of Aspire, said: “These findings spell good news, given the increasing importance of AI and smart technologies like ChatGPT in business.

“It shows how open people are to the idea of innovative technologies which, in many cases, present opportunities – whether that’s opportunities to save time by automating tasks or creating new industries, products and, as a result, jobs.

“Of course, there’s some concern about jobs being replaced by technology. But let’s not forget, ChatGPT isn’t the first potentially game-changing platform.

“Many of these innovations have and will continue to unlock smarter, better ways of working and should, in my opinion, be welcomed.”