Related Content

My argument for WFH for more than 20 years has been a lack of office interaction, that my dealings have been global and remote
Martin
15 hours ago
Tony Danker is greatly mistaken if he believes that WFH will end in a few years time and people will be back in the office 'being productive'. Managers' desire to have people in the office is not driven by the need to be more productive, it is driven by their desire for more control and the two are not linked. if they were then the productivity levels of British workers would have been far higher prior to the pandemic. Danker's attitude smacks of a failure to understand what motivates working people.
Martin