Worker bags job by adding fake firm to CV to cover employment gap

Every HR professional will have encountered a job applicant who has stretched the truth on their CV. Perhaps they exaggerated their PowerPoint prowess or pretended to be proficient in Photoshop.

What about a hefty use of creative license to cover up a lengthy employment gap out of fear of being judged?

That’s what one working parent did – by creating a fake business and claiming to have worked there for more than a year. And the fib paid off, landing them a job.

However, while the company didn’t exist – the work the person claimed to have done for the fictional firm was very much real.

Speaking to Business Insider anonymously, the worker explained that they had worked in accounting but lost their job in the early days of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Rather than immediately seek new employment, they took several months off to spend time with their young daughter and prioritise their own wellbeing.

When they finally decided to return to the workplace, they were concerned about how employers might feel upon seeing an 18-month employment gap on their CV – despite many people facing the same predicament during the pandemic.

They explained to Business Insider: “... I knew I couldn't leave such a large gap in my résumé. So I created a name for a consulting firm and described the things I had actually done in the last 18 months, which included helping friends with their invoices and accounting.

“I just made it sound much more professional and official.”

They also admitted lying about their proficiency with a certain type of software that was needed for the job, but taught themselves by watching YouTube tutorials and now comfortably uses the software on a daily basis.

They went on: “I've gotten 2 raises since I started this job.

“I make much more than I did before. Plus, I love where I work now, and I don't think I would have been able to get the job if I hadn't lied on my résumé.

“If someone else asked me if I thought they should do the same, I would say: absolutely. It's worth it. Have confidence in your skills, and know how to rephrase things in ways that are technically true — like my having spent my 18 months off helping friends with their accounting needs.”

They concluded: “I'm glad I lied on my résumé. My hardest day at my current job is easier than an average day at my previous job, and that has made a world of a difference in my quality of life.”

The ethics of lying on your CV

It’s a sad reality that many people still feel a stigma around employment gaps, but this person showed a little sense of creativity to get their foot in the door.

It’s certainly an ethical grey area, but it’s not like they claimed to have worked for a real company (things would’ve been more serious if they’d falsely claimed to have worked for KPMG or Deloitte, for example). And what makes this case so interesting is that they didn’t lie about their qualifications or the work they’d done – just where they had done it.

Furthermore, embellishing your work experience is something a lot of people do. A study from YouGov found that 10% of Brits admitted to having lied on their CV at some point in their careers.

The results show that, first and foremost, education and qualifications are the most likely parts of a CV to be embellished, with four in ten (40%) résumé embellishers having fibbed about this.

Other common CV lies included how long Brits had spent in a job (35%) and their level of experience (30%). People who worry about not sounding interesting enough in the “personal interests” section of their résumé should note that this too was a fairly common fabrication, with three in ten (29%) CV liars admitting to making up hobbies.

Career coach Matt Somers said: “Just don’t do it. Ever. Rather than wonder if you can get away with a small lie on this CV or that online application, just resolve never to lie. That way you’re never under pressure at an interview to remember what you lied about, interviews are stressful enough as it is!”

Unfortunately, making some false claims in the recruitment process may be a necessary evil for some.

HR Grapevine previously reported on the case of a UK worker who claimed he was rejected from more than 100 jobs before finally securing job interviews... after he began using a British-sounding name on his applications.

Thiago Carmo, a Brazilian man who lives in Scotland on a visa scheme, claimed he had unsuccessfully applied for more than 100 jobs, receiving nothing but automated rejection messages despite holding two degrees AND a Master’s. However, he reportedly received a wealth of interest from hiring firms once he started going by James Carr on his applications.

Carmo’s case shows that calls from the likes of Somers to 'just don’t lie' on your CV isn’t always practical - the current bog-standard hiring process means some jobseekers will instinctively feel the need to embellish or conceal parts of their CV in order to get noticed.

However, anyone considering stretching the truth a little further should reconsider, for a landmark ruling made in 2022 means that employees caught lying about their qualifications or salaries on their CVs could be made to pay back their employers.

That announcement came at the conclusion of a major legal case surrounding Jon Andrewes, a former builder and probation officer who landed a job as Chief Executive Officer of a hospice by falsely claiming he had a PhD and an MBA. In reality, a Higher Education Certificate in Social Work was the highest qualification he actually held.

The Supreme Court has ruled that CV fraudsters like Andrewes could be subject to a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act. So if you pad out your CV, you could in theory be prosecuted for fraud and have to pay back a chunk of your salary.

