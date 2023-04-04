Elon Musk's car firm to pay ex-worker £2.6m over racial abuse at work

Tesla has been ordered to pay more the equivalent of £2.6million to an ex-employee who was subjected to racial slurs and harassment in the workplace.

A jury in the US ruled that the electric carmaker, headed up by Elon Musk, must pay $3.2million to Owen Diaz, a black former employee who worked as a lift operator at the firm’s plant in San Francisco between 2015 and 2016.

Diaz had accused Tesla of failing to act when he repeatedly complained to managers that employees at the Fremont, California, factory frequently used racist slurs and scrawled swastikas, racist caricatures and epithets on walls and work areas.

The verdict came after a week-long retrial – the lawsuit was first launched by Diaz in 2017, and in 2021 he was awarded $137 million by a different jury. A judge agreed with that jury that Tesla was liable but said the award was excessive.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that "the verdict would've been zero" if the judge had allowed the company to introduce new evidence in the retrial.

Musk added: "Jury did the best they could with the information they had. I respect the decision."

According to Reuters, Diaz testified last week, tearfully recounting various incidents during the nine months that he worked at the factory. Diaz said the job made him anxious and strained his relationship with his son, who also worked at the plant.

Lawyers for Tesla highlighted what they said were inconsistencies in Diaz's testimony and repeatedly raised the fact that he did not lodge written complaints to supervisors. Diaz testified that he verbally complained to managers numerous times and discussed his complaints with Tesla HR team.

Both parties in the trial are expected to appeal the decision, an employment lawyer in the US said.

Tackling racism in the workplace

At the risk of stating the obvious, this case unfolded in the US but the core issue is a global one.

And despite an increase in conversations around racism, the research reveals that employees are still not comfortable having discussions around race at work. In 2021, the average comfort level was only 59/100 - a number that barely changed since 2018.

Perceptions of racism in the workplace also barely changed between 2018 and 2021. Last year, 88% of employees believed racism existed in their workplace, only rising by 2% from 2018 (86%).

The lack of progress becomes more concerning, however, when we look at the number of respondents that see racism as an issue. Three quarters (75%) of employees considered racism to be a problem in 2021 - again, a minor shift from 73% in 2018.

“We’ve not seen enough change since our previous research in 2018, despite the global conversations that have taken place since 2020. We are still as wary, if not apprehensive, about conversations around race as we ever were,” said Binna Kandola, OBE, Business Psychologist and Co-Founder, Pearn Kandola.

“If we are to make progress on race, it will be achieved by discussion. It’s time for us all to take a good, hard look at how we perceive racism at work, as well as inclusion as a whole, to ensure we are able to talk to one another in an environment of mutual respect.”

The law

The Equality Act 2010 mandates that no one should be discriminated against because of their race, but there is far more beyond legal parameters that HR must consider when it comes to discrimination and bias in the workplace.

As with discussions around racism, more needs to be done when it comes to taking action against racism at work. Worryingly, half of respondents reported that their organisation was not doing anything to promote racial equality in the workplace in 2021.

This lack of action is evident in the way employees respond to racism in the workplace. While 52% witnessed someone being racist in work last year, over a quarter (28%) took no action, with the most cited action being “I feared the consequences”. In addition, almost a third (31%) of white respondents selected “It wasn’t my business” as a reason for not taking action - rising by nearly 20% since 2018.

Binna Kandola commented: “The fear of getting it wrong is hindering the fight against racism. We’re still seeing concerns in the workplace around how to challenge racist behaviour constructively and how colleagues will respond if challenged. Despite everything that has happened in the world over the past two years, we have a long way to go in making race a topic that is able to be discussed openly and empathetically.”

The action

Of the employees that said their organisation was actively promoting racial equality, education was the most frequently cited action.

Educational activities included: workshops, seminars and talks, and learning, training and development courses. Championing equality in the workplace, culture and communication, and changing internal policies and practices were also underlined as actions being rolled out in the workplace to promote racial equality.

“Education is a good place to start, but for organisations to create truly inclusive workplaces, we need to listen to the experiences of employees and implement actionable solutions,” said Binna Kandola.

“This can include: recognising different experiences between racial groups, as well as differences within racial groups; skill development in creating environments of psychological safety; and having a clear dignity and respect at work policy. Ultimately, challenging racism is everyone’s business.”