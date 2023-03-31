Helping victims of 'revenge porn' in the workplace

Note: This article discusses sexually motivated crimes

Reported cases of revenge porn have increased significantly in recent years, and now that virtually everyone has a high-quality camera in their pocket, it’s never been easier to create explicit content. Unfortunately, this also means it’s never been easier to share it.

But what exactly is ‘revenge porn?’ Rather than a type of content itself, the term refers to a specific act – the illegal sharing of explicit pictures or images of someone without their knowledge or consent.

The phrase stems from the fact that the content is distributed with the specific intention of causing distress and is often committed by former partners following a break-up which may not have been amicable. The images are sometimes accompanied by personal information about the victim, including their full name, addresss, links to their social media profiles and, in some cases, details of where they work.

Revenge porn is the most commonly used term to describe the act but others include ‘intimate image abuse’ and ‘image-based sexual abuse’.

In the UK, it officially became a crime in 2015 under Section 33 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015. Prior to this, such cases would have been dealt with under other laws, such as the Malicious Communications Act or Communications Act 2003.

The issue has been put back in the spotlight in recent months. Last year, Netflix released The Most Hated Man On The Internet, a documentary series about the rise of Is Anyone Up? - a website created for users to share explicit content of their former partners, in addition to victims' personal details and links to their social media accounts.

Earlier this month (March 2023) when Stephen Bear, a reality TV personality (to call him a star would be using far too much artistic license) was jailed for 21 months after he shared a sex tape of his ex-partner online.

And in January, a former Warburtons factory worker was sacked and given a six-month suspended sentence for sending explicit photos of his ex-partner to her daughter.

For victims, the nature of the crime is so deeply personal that it will affect many aspects of their life.

Such a violation of their privacy impacts everything from their dignity, self-esteem and trust in others, and these are huge wellbeing issues that that HR has a responsibility to support with, even when the issue isn’t inherently a workplace matter.

Emily McFadden, Associate in the Abuse Claims Team at Bolt Burdon Kemp, explains how HR can step up.

"Revenge porn is a crime; your employee has the right to report it to the police. You can offer to support with this, but it is of course their choice and decision,” says McFadden.

“They may not feel able to report yet and should be allowed to consider this in their own time. They may be fearful, particularly because it may mean having to show officers the image; which is what they didn’t want to be shared in the first place.

"The Revenge Porn Helpline is a fantastic resource, which can help survivors navigate practical avenues open to them. This includes how to contact organisations to ask that images are taken down.”

McFadden concludes: "You can also recommend that survivors contact lawyers to get legal advice about their situation, and what action they may be able to take against the perpetrator or hosting sites."

A number of resources are available on the Revenge Porn Helpline website for victims of revenge porn and intimate image abuse.

Safeline also offers support to victims of revenge porn. Its helpline advisors and counsellors are experienced in dealing with such cases and can offer support and advice without judgement.