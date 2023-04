I was a member of the gig economy for 12 years. And whilst i'm no longer freelance, it seems that many are choosing this career path.

It's projected that the gig economy will increase threefold from 7.7million workers in 2021 to 23.5million in 2030, taking in a variety of skillsets including doctors, drivers and digital developers.



Is it better to be your own super hero or part of a super team? Why is the gig economy expanding and what processes are in place for HR leaders to onboard, retain and include those who are part of this expanding labour market? Watch on to find out...