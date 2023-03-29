Burnout & stress costing the UK economy £28bn a year

A whopping £28billion was lost to workplace stress and burnout last year, a new report has found.

The height of the pandemic ushered in heightened awareness of the alarming burnout levels in the UK, and new data and economic modelling from AXA UK and Centre for Business and Economic Research (Cebr) has laid bare the financial impact the businesses are facing when their employees are worked to breaking point.

Indeed, the majority of this 11-figure sum was due to loss of working days because of stress, burnout and general poor mental health, with firms losing 23.3million working days as a result of these issues.

The AXA Mind Health Study, a survey of 30,000 people aged 18-74 from 16 European, Asian and American countries, found that more than a fifth (21%) of UK adults are in emotional distress, defined by the study as ‘struggling’, and a further quarter (26%) have an absence of positive wellbeing, defined in the study as ‘languishing’. This means almost half of the UK are currently not in a positive state of mental wellbeing and at risk of burning out, which is having a significant impact on the economy and businesses across the UK.

2023 Menopause Support Checklist Did you know that providing effective menopause support can play a major role in achieving your DE&I, Gender Pay Gap, and retention goals? Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes, anxiety, night sweats, and brain fog can significantly impact your employees' productivity and wellbeing, leading to 10% of menopausal colleagues leaving your business. This free checklist will help ensure that you have all the necessary tools and resources to provide effective menopause support in 2023. To ensure your menopause support initiatives are effective, our clinical menopause specialists have created this menopause checklist for you to work through: Conduct a menopause survey to gather feedback from employees and managers Understand the impact of menopause on DE&I and employee retention Implement flexible work arrangements and provide access to resources and support Develop a menopause policy Provide training for line managers Attend HR-focused events or seminars on menopause See what expert strategies are used by the UK’s leading employers are doing to provide personalised menopause support, and learn from their approach Show more Show less Download Checklist

Now in its third year, the study found some signs of improvement in the UK, with a decline in the stigma associated with having a mental health condition and more people ‘flourishing’ and enjoying very good mind health (23%) compared to last year (18%) – one of the biggest increases among the countries surveyed. However, the UK shared the top spot for proportion of people struggling, alongside the US.

Over the past few years, burnout and work-related stress have increasingly come under the spotlight and this has been further highlighted recently with public figures such as former Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and New Zealand’s ex-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitting there is “nothing left in the tank”.

The study reveals that almost one in two people (46%) are feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about the future and the UK’s cost-of-living crisis seems to be having a particularly negative impact. Data from Cebr shows that financial stress and concerns among employees are costing UK businesses up to £6.2bn alone in sick days and lack of productivity.

The AXA Mind Health Study is conducted in collaboration with IPSOS and aims to identify mental health and wellness issues in society to help build solutions to mitigate them.

Data from the AXA Mind Health Study and economic modelling from Cebr also shows:

More than a quarter (28%) of people find it difficult to separate work life from non-work life and have poorer mind health as a result

Those with management responsibilities are more likely to be stressed, however they are also more likely to be confident in their abilities and comfortable with who they are

The experience of female employees differs to their male counterparts, as do older and younger employees.

Female employees are less likely to have flourishing mind health compared with their male counterparts (16% vs 26%).

Almost half (48%) of people between the ages of 18-24 currently suffer from a mental health condition, compared to 22% of those over 55

The stigma associated with having a mental health condition is declining but support is still needed

55% of people agree that the stigma associated with having a mental health condition is declining compared to 50% last year

Just over half (51%) of workers feel their company provides good support to employees regarding mental health

Mental health support at work makes a big difference. Those who are supported at work are twice as likely to be happy and almost three and a half times more likely to be flourishing

The negative effects on employee wellbeing

Latest data from the ONS and previous studies on sick days show burnout is associated with absenteeism, with a 21% increase in sick days per year.

In addition, burnout and stress result in reduced productivity, decreased organisational performance and increased healthcare costs.

However, mental health support at work makes a big difference. Those who are supported at work are twice as likely to be happy and almost three and a half times more likely to be flourishing.

There is wide-ranging inequality amongst different sectors with those who are struggling

Public sector workers are more likely to experience work-related stress

Health and social sectors are more likely to feel worried about their job

High earners are more likely to experience work-related stress and low moods

To help address these ongoing issues and try and alleviate pressure on the economy and businesses, AXA UK is launching a ‘Mind Health Meter’. The meter is designed to combat the risk of people getting to the point of struggling by helping them understand the state of their mind health, where they are on the meter and how they can shift the dial from struggling to flourishing in a way that works for them.

Claudio Gienal, CEO at AXA UK & Ireland, said: “It’s concerning that so many people are struggling with their mental health in the UK. Our findings show that not only does this have an impact on individuals, it also comes at a huge cost to businesses, the economy and society as a whole. It’s also clear that mental health support in the workplace is linked to better employee experience and retention, so it is vital for organisations to provide this support to benefit from a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.

“As an insurer, AXA not only wants to help resolve issues for our customers, we also want to prevent them from happening in the first place. This is the purpose of the AXA Mind Health Study: to provide unique insights into what affects mind health – for both good and ill. That’s also why we’ve launched the Mind Health Meter, which shows the four states of mind health as defined by our study. This allows people to identify the state of their mind health and offers guidance on how to ‘shift the dial’ to improve their wellbeing and strengthen their ability to cope with challenging and adverse situations.

“Our hope is that the AXA Mind Health Study and the Mind Health Meter will go some way to improve people’s mind health and their overall wellbeing, and in turn help us flourish as individuals, businesses and a society.”