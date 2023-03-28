There's now an AI platform specifically for HR - how will it change the people function?

The remarkable rise of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, has raised important questions about the future of work – and the majority of workers believe this technology and others like it are a force for good.

For example, 45% of 574 people polled by recruitment agency, Aspire, think ChatGPT and similar AI technology will help them perform their jobs better.

But now, one firm has developed an AI platform specifically for the HR sector, with the innovation set to enhance recruitment, retention and everyday HR processes.

Beamery, a global leader in Talent Lifecycle Management, has announced the launch of TalentGPT, the world’s first generative AI for HR technology, which delivers personalised experiences for managers, recruiters, candidates and employees.

With TalentGPT, Beamery will transform every talent acquisition and talent management experience with generative AI.

TalentGPT will offer a single assistant that leverages both Beamery’s proprietary AI, as well as OpenAI’s GPT-4 and other leading Large Language Models (LLMs). This unique combination allows TalentGPT to deeply personalise the insights and recommendations provided to the user and generate content that adapts to changing customer information and requirements in real time.

For example, TalentGPT will not only generate new job descriptions, but make them highly relevant to the skills that organisations’ lack, and the capabilities that make high performers successful. It will not just generate email templates to send, but contextualise them to the exact candidate audience employers are trying to reach.

It will not only provide career recommendations to employees – it will also guide them based on the skills they have today, and where they need to develop to find their next promotion.

TalentGPT is a proprietary AI technology developed by Beamery over the past three years. It is built on top of the Beamery Talent Graph – which tracks over 17 billion data points about candidates, companies, skills and jobs.

The Brook Street Finance Jobs Report:

Hiring and Retaining Finance and Accounting Talent in a Tough Labour Market In one of the toughest hiring markets since records began, UK businesses must rethink their total employer offer to attract and retain top finance talent. Challenges within the UK economy, and external problems, such as the war in Ukraine, are leaving businesses needing more finance and accounting talent to support stability. A recent Gartner survey revealed that demand for Financial Managers, Financial Analysts, Compliance Officers, Finance Systems Developers, and a host of other financial skills will be high throughout 2023. However, even those businesses who can afford to pay above-market salaries are having difficulty securing and retaining the talent they need. Why is this? It’s because the world of work has changed. Workers no longer simply wish to survive at work, they want to thrive. Download this report to learn: Which finance roles are in demand

The top five finance skills employers are looking for

WFH, hybrid or in the office? What do finance workers want the most?

Important benefits that employers must provide to support finance worker retention Show more Show less Download Report

“We are not just incorporating TalentGPT into all of our products – this new technology is enabling us to radically simplify and redesign all of our user experiences,” said Sultan Saidov, co-founder and President of Beamery.

“It is hard to overstate how much these advances in AI technology are improving the interactions we can provide to our users, and how much time we can save people in achieving complex tasks.”

As the first HR Technology company to undergo an independent audit on its AI models, and the only company to allow candidates to set preferences around the use of AI on their data by organizations, Beamery has consistently led the market on management of compliance and bias when it comes to AI.

Deploying multi-purpose LLMs within these bias-audited AI controls allows Beamery to mitigate the risks typically associated with the use of ChatGPT and other models.