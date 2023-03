Recognition in the workplace has seemed to be a hollow, tokenistic affair, framed around free food and a photo opportunity with the boss.

In 2023, employee recognition should hold more value, and should be more of a driving force in maintaining employee retention, loyalty and overall well-being.

Luke Fisher, CEO of Mo, a tech organisation operating in the HR space, is aiming to build world-class and dynamic workplace communities and move employee recognition beyond fanfare and razzmatazz...