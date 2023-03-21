Why are HR jobs currently being slashed at these major firms?

Headlines are rife currently with the news of mass layoffs, especially within the tech and banking industries.

And of course, the weight of the responsibility in making large swathes of the workforce redundant falls to HR. The heavy responsibility of telling colleagues that they no longer have a job is a tough pill to swallow – and is likely one of the most stressful parts of HR’s remit.

However, so much more compounded is the stress of redundancy, when it’s HR practitioners that HR is tasked with making redundant.

According to Bloomberg data released this week, job cuts among the human resources sector are rising at a worrying rate as companies slow hiring and cut their budgets in areas such as diversity and inclusion, and learning and development.

The likes of Facebook owner Meta and Adobe Inc have recently made significant cuts to HR and recruitment staff, whilst social media giant Twitter essentially gutted its HR team in the recent corporate takeover by Elon Musk.

In some respects, these cuts are anticipated, following a spate of far higher recruitment in the HR sector throughout the past few years. According to Bloomberg data, organisations employed one full-time HR employee for every 69 employees, according to workplace consultant Gartner Inc. That compares to a historical norm of 1 to 100.

HR’s value within organisational structure

Of course, cutting HR teams is a tricky business for a number of reasons. Obviously, it must be done by the book, as HR practitioners are intimately knowledgeable about the policies and procedures that businesses must follow in such a treacherous process as culling staff.

Yet so much more impactful is the value lost by cutting HR practitioners from the workplace. HR is a powerful tool to any business when wielded properly. In tough times, where staff engagement is low, sourcing top talent is harder than ever and profitability is fluctuating, it’s HR that pulls companies together and unites the workforce in their shared mission.

Not too long ago, HR was heralded as the harbinger of agility, and almost solely responsibly for keeping businesses going throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It was HR that spearheaded the move to remote working, or ensured that health and safety in workplaces was followed. It was HR that ensured corporate culture was retained, and traversed the intricacies of the furlough process.

Whilst the pandemic may now be receding, a brand new set of challenges face the HR industry, and it will once again be down to HR practitioners to retain key corporate culture and ensure that the workforce is as healthy and engaged as possible, through what will be a stressful few years.

If businesses are short sighted enough to cull the function, they may well find themselves desperately in need, with no one to turn to.