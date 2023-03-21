Improving your employees' sleep could save UK economy £34bn

Supporting workers to overcome sleep issues could increase productivity and bolster the UK economy, new research reveals.

The study from RAND Europe, funded by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, which was published in-light of World Sleep Day on March 17, suggests that through helping workers with chronic insomnia disorder (CID) sickness absence could be reduced, saving the UK economy £34bn.

Those who conducted the study are calling for more significant action to be taken to tackle CID and the negative consequences it has on sufferers and society. CID sufferers experience various symptoms related to disturbed sleep, this includes lying awake at night, waking up several times at night and finding it difficult to get to sleep.

Survey respondents said they would be willing to trade up to 14% of their annual household income to get a good night’s sleep. In a different study by the same researchers, 80% of respondents reported their insomnia impacted their performance at work, including their concentration and their ability to regulate stress.

In terms of absence from work, the report concludes that CID is linked to 11 to 18 days of absence from work, 39 to 45 days of working while sick, and 44 to 54 days of productivity loss, illustrating the detrimental impact it can have on the wellbeing of employees and the output of businesses.

Sleeping disorders cost the UK economy 1.31% in lost productivity, which equates to £1 for every £76 of national wealth, the survey suggests.

“Our findings point to the need for more timely diagnosis and management of insomnia to improve outcomes for patients and deliver better economic outcomes for the UK,” says Marco Hafner, study co-author and RAND Europe Research Advisor.

He continues: “This could include incorporating insomnia screening within routine clinic visits and enabling access to evidence-based, affordable, and cost-effective treatments for chronic insomnia.”

Is ‘hustle culture’ making things worse?

It’s clear that insomnia and sleep-related disorders are having a significant impact on organisations and society. But you only have to look at your LinkedIn homepage to find the, at times, toxic qualities of ‘hustle culture’ that characterise the modern workplace, where working long hours and exhaustion are seen as indicators of success.

‘Hustle culture’ describes a culture and mentality distinguished by a necessity to work hard in pursuit of professional ambitions. Although this mentality can be positive for individual and business success, it has also been linked to burnout and glamourises symptoms associated with CID.

If you’ve noticed that an employee is consistently exhausted, it might be easy to equate this to a particularly busy month in the office. However, these symptoms could indicate an insomnia disorder – which affects one-in-seven Brits.

David Rajakovich, Serial Entrepreneur, took to LinkedIn to share his thoughts on ‘hustle culture’. He says: “It seems like everywhere we turn, there's someone telling us to ‘keep grinding’ or ‘hustle harder’. But the truth is, this kind of thinking is not sustainable. While hard work is undoubtedly important, the notion that we must sacrifice everything for success is harmful.

Burnout and mental health issues are real, and we must prioritise our well-being in the pursuit of our goals. So, what can we do? Let’s reframe the conversation around "hustle culture" and focus on building sustainable habits for success. Let's hustle smarter, not harder. Let's prioritise self-care, mental health, and work-life balance as we work towards the finish line.”