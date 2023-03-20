Going 'above and beyond' leaves workers open to exploitation

A recent study shows that employees who go above and beyond their job description are more likely to be exploited by their managers.

Staff members who put in more effort are likely to receive extra tasks such as staying late and doing things that aren’t in their job description, as managers see their ‘willingness’ as an opportunity to dish out extra duties.

An over-dedication to work can therefore be a negative thing, as managers might capitalise on an employee’s workplace loyalty, leading to poor work-life balance and burnout.

Researchers from the study told The Daily Mail: “Managers presume loyal workers are particularly likely to do this extra work as loyalty comes with an expectation of self-sacrifice to the organisation as a whole. But it seems unlikely that managers would expect a disloyal worker to show such self-sacrifice.”

An unproductive workforce

This research comes at a time when experts and the Government are suggesting that worker productivity is at an all-time low in the UK.

Productivity refers to how much economic value is generated by the amount of work produced by a country’s workforce, and since the 2008 financial crisis the UK economy has suffered relatively low productivity rates.

In his recent budget, the Chancellor highlighted the need to tackle the UK’s ‘productivity problem’ of slow growth, but economists say that poor productivity is a by-product of low capital, suggesting a link between productivity and economic strain.

Employees showing loyalty and a willingness to go the extra mile are typically seen as positive, as managers feel they can rely on those with these qualities. But, if a manager continuously gives extra tasks to team members who are willing to take on extra duties, this can lead to workers having a workload beyond their job role.

This type of worker can have a positive impact on business growth, productivity and, essentially, the UK economy. However, it becomes problematic if managers are, even if unknowingly, unfairly giving more work to those personality types that are willing to take on more.

What can HR professionals do?

Looking out for the warning signs of employees suddenly having an increased workload can be an important tell-tale sign of whether a manager is being exploitative.

If an employee expresses that their workload is too heavy, it would be easy to assume it’s down to the individual worker’s ability to manage their work or time, especially if teammates in similar roles aren’t saying the same thing. Nevertheless, this study points to the importance of HR professionals remaining open-minded and questioning if managers may be unfairly giving more tasks to some teammates over others.

Have you noticed employees working beyond work hours? Employees working outside of working hours consistently is a key indicator that they could be on their way to burning out. It’s clear that burnout has a myriad of consequences for a company, including strain on teams in the long-term if an employee needs time off.

Robert Common, Chairman of Beekeeper House, a mental health company, highlights that burnout can be seen across a variety of industries. He says: “Like all mental health issues, burnout does not discriminate and is present across every industry and sector.”

“Post lockdown, for example, a YouGov survey found one in two teachers reported experiencing one or more burnout-related symptoms constantly. Similarly concerning stats are also being reported amongst lawyers, NHS staff, service workers, trucker drivers, and execs.”

Despite this, a report by Future Forum, where 10,700 workers in six countries were surveyed, revealed that women are more than a third (32%) more likely than men to experience burnout, while those considered Gen Z are also a part of the group who are most prone to workplace stress, indicating a potential link between age, gender, and the types of employee’s to take on more work. That being said, burnout isn’t down to an increased workload only, and it’s important for HR leaders to look at a situation holistically to best understand it.

“Naturally, prevention is always better than cure,” continues Common. “Although we are moving towards a big shift in global working cultures and the unfair expectations placed on employees, revolutions don't happen overnight.

“We must recognise that burnout will continue to be something we must address, certainly for the near future, and employ proper treatment methods that help people recover and empower them to manage stress effectively moving forward.”