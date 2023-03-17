Why employers shouldn't be afraid of 'Bare Minimum Mondays'

The last few months haven’t been short of workplace catchphrases - with ‘quiet quitting’, ‘quiet firing’ and ‘conscious quitting’ to name just a few that have been making headlines.

But the latest to rise to prominence is ‘Bare Minimum Mondays’.

Bare Minimum Mondays, coined by TikTok creator Marisa Jo Mayes, reflects a trend whereby workers are choosing to take it easy on the first day of the week, prioritising their smaller, less strenuous tasks in a bid to avoid the ‘Sunday Scaries’.

At first glance, many may be startled at the stark employee admittance of taking it easy on the first day of the week. And to many businesses, this may be a red flag that their business isn’t operating at its most productive.

But is this really accurate? Answering that question is Ross Seychell, Chief People Officer at Personio, who offers his insights on the latest HR buzz term, and why we must change the narrative around workplace productivity...

Historically, workplace productivity has been considered as the amount of output that can be generated from employees working at full capacity, for all of their working hours.

But in my opinion we need to change this narrative. The bottom line is that expecting employees to work at their absolute best and most productive, 9-5pm, 5 days a week, is unrealistic and outdated. And is also not the equation for business success.

So, why should employers not be afraid of ‘Bare Minimum Mondays’?

It’s human nature to have ‘good days’ and ‘bad days’ – days where we are more productive and days where we find it harder to focus.

For example, a worker with a long term health condition may have to prioritise bigger tasks for the days they are feeling better, and take it slowly on days they’re feeling worse. Or an employee who has elderly dependents may need to prioritise their work around the support they need to provide. But this extends to all employees too – even with no big external influences, sometimes, you may just not feel 100%.

Rather than focusing on singular outputs and the amount of hours worked each day, employees need to focus on the overall outputs, results and impact their employees generate – as these are ultimately what drive business success.

Autonomy in the workplace means giving employees the freedom to work in a way that suits them – and on top of this, trusting them to do so and deliver on their key responsibilities. Providing autonomy to workers not only empowers them to do their best work, but also allows them to manage their time to suit their needs – and maximise their outputs at the times they’re feeling their best.

And, by having these conversations and providing employees with greater autonomy, this can also have a positive impact on employee wellbeing. Allowing employees to work at the ‘bare minimum’ on their off days can help protect mental health and burnout – keeping employees happier and healthier in the long run. And what's better for productivity than engaged, healthy and empowered employees?

Employers and HR managers should use this as an opportunity to evaluate how work gets delivered by their teams – and to do so, they need to open up a dialogue with them. Employers and managers should check in with employees to discuss what their working pattern looks like, and how they can help them optimise their productivity at an individual level whilst still meeting the needs of the wider team and company.

Unless employees feel empowered and supported to ‘own’ their autonomy, they won’t feel confident to do so. So, employers need to communicate with their employees, and ensure they feel confident to work in a way that they can work best. And let’s not forget, if employees are doing the bare minimum, or get the ‘Sunday Scaries’ it might actually be a sign of a wider disengagement with their role – further highlighting the importance of good communication.

Fundamentally, the TikTok trend of ‘Bare Minimum Mondays’ is simply the acceptance by many that we are all only human, and cannot work at 100% all of the time. Monday might not be everybody’s slow day - but the term is a great awareness raiser of the fact that slower days do happen – and that’s ok. And for me, that's an important step in the right direction.

Ultimately, a culture which prioritises what’s best for employees will always be more successful and productive in the long run. Employers must encourage employees to decide what allows them to work at their optimal, rather than boxing them into working a rigid 9-5 structure. Doing so will create a happy, healthy workforce that’s set up for productivity and success.