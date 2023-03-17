Meta hints at end of WFH, but office ultimatums could push staff to the exit door

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has suggested the company could scrap its work-from-home policies, after data revealed that the firm’s in-office employees were outperforming their remote counterparts.

Zuckerberg announced last week that another 10,000 employees would be cut from the workforce, the latest in a long line of layoffs that have plagued the tech sector in recent weeks, following the end of the pandemic growth boom.

In a message to workers addressing the job cuts, Zuckerberg also spoke at length about the need for ‘a year of efficiency’ and more 'in-person time’ across the company, suggesting that those working from the “get more done”.

“Our early analysis of performance data suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely" Zuckerberg wrote to employees, adding: “This analysis also shows that engineers earlier in their career perform better on average when they work in-person with teammates at least three days a week.”

He went on: “This requires further study, but our hypothesis is that it is still easier to build trust in person and that those relationships help us work more effectively.”

The company said it was “committed to continuously refining out model to make this work as effectively as possible” but stopped short of confirming whether hybrid or remote working would be slashed.

Is office working really better than remote?

The argument that collaboration thrives through face-to-face work is a logical one, but recent data has highlighted just how integral homeworking has become to workers’ lives. As such, HR leaders considering scrapping (or scaling back) their remote working plans have a lot to consider.

A 2022 study found that flexibility is the key to retaining top talent in 2022 and beyond. Owl Labs, a global collaborative technology company, polled 2,000 full-time employees, finding that 37% of respondents said they were more productive working remotely, whilst a further 43% haven’t experienced a change in their level of productivity when working remotely.

Guide to your company’s payroll maturity In the shape-shifting wake of COVID-19, companies the world over are renewing efforts to improve operational efficiency and cut costs, anticipating the difference these actions could make to their longer-term business performance. The pandemic exposed lingering structural problems in payroll, revealing a pressing need for the function to evolve from unpredictable and reactive to data-driven and strategic. These issues look set to intensify as firms face ongoing difficulties in recruiting payroll professionals with sufficient strategic, technical and analytical know-how. Download this report to learn: Why payroll maturity matters

The three phases towards transformation

The technological capabilities needed to expand Show more Show less Download Guide

The shift to flexible working takes thoughtful and purposeful planning, yet only 36% of employees believe that their managers received hybrid or remote management training. A further 16% believe they should receive more training in the future.

Unsurprisingly, 30% of office workers find building relationships with remote colleagues harder. As a result, 59% of managers (and 62% of executives) are more likely to ask the opinion or engage with those they physically work with over those that are remote.

Workers willing to quit if made to return to the office full-time

It’s more than likely that a lot of leaders would prefer all of their employees to be in the office all of the time.

In fact, Tony Danker (the Director General of the CBI who is currently on leave from his role due to claims of misconduct in the workplace) recently told the BBC that most execs secretly want all their workers to get back to the office.

Speaking to political correspondent Nick Robinson, Danker said the "whole world of work is totally gone crazy”.

"You ask most bosses, everybody secretly wants everyone to come back into the office," he said.

"I just don't think that's going to happen overnight. I think we are all coping with this...but we're going to be talking about this for a few years."

However, many of those leaders who might be keeping an eye on Zuckerberg’s plans should take note of new figures from LinkedIn, which show that more than a third of UK workers would quit their job if their employer demanded they return to the office full-time.

Ngaire Moyes, LinkedIn’s country manager for the UK, said: “We know that flexibility brings all sorts of benefits – including being a huge motivator for employees – meaning it’s crucial for employers to consider this when it comes to attracting top talent.”

Demand for remote roles hits five-year high

Despite the possibility that most firms are crying out for their employees to get back to the office, online searches for ‘work from home jobs’ recently hit their highest point in five years.

Experts at Financial-world have analysed Google Trends data to reveal the five-year high spike in searches, spiking by 123% this month alone. The increased interest in moving from in-office positions to those that are home-based comes amid strikes and the continuing cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

Google Trends data also reveals that searches for ‘hybrid roles’ are also at a five year high in the UK, exploding by 614% this month when comparing to December searches.

Coordinated industrial actions, namely train strikes, have been rife in the UK as living costs remain high and workers demand fairer pay. With no assurances that these train strikes will stop in the future, a work-from-home role becomes more enticing to workers who wish to save time and money on commuting.

According to a recent survey reported on by The Guardian, 62.5% of 597 managers across the UK believe that working from home boosts motivation, and three-quarters believe that it increases productivity. Flexible working is becoming increasingly more widely accepted and this is reflected in online searches for such roles.

The volume of searches for ‘work from home jobs’ is estimated to be 72,000 per month in the UK. There are also currently 45,257 work-from-home jobs listed on the Indeed job site.

A spokesperson from Financial-world commented on the findings: “There is a clear demand for remote roles in the UK. The costs of commuting and the time spent doing so is proving to be a strain on many people's finances and a stressful situation to navigate among strike actions and spikes in fuel prices. Employers may have to consider welcoming more flexible work-from-home or hybrid workers to keep up with the demand and avoid losing employees. It will be interesting to see if more companies opt to offer flexible work conditions in the future.”